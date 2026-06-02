DC’s 7 Greatest Sidekicks, Ranked by Importance

Sidekicks are an underappreciated but essential part of superhero comics. They are one of the best ways to introduce new heroes and the best way to tie someone to and expand an established character’s mythos. DC has always been the king of sidekicks, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. Other companies or superhero universes tend to overlook these essential young champions. Most of the time, the reasoning is that heroes shouldn’t endanger young kids, but I mean, come on, these are comic books, and plenty of independent teenage heroes already exist. Sidekicks are the pure embodiment of young, fun people becoming heroes, and the best way for kids to see themselves in their heroes.

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DC never forgot how cool sidekicks can be. Nowadays, most major heroes have a sidekick of some kind, and today, we’re going to give these young heroes their due. We’re taking a look at seven of the best and most important sidekicks in DC’s catalogue, and ranking them based on how essential they are to DC’s mythos. All sidekicks are great, but these seven are the ones who have defined what sidekicks are and why they’re important. Without further ado, let’s swerve into talking about some serious sidekicks.

7) Aqualad

Aqualad, much like his mentor, is a vastly underappreciated character. Garth was the original, but more recently, Jackson Hyde is the one in the role. Aqualad is truly the Aquaman of sidekicks, meaning that he’s very important but also equally ignored. Garth was a founding Teen Titan and has been around for decades longer than most other sidekicks. He’s helped define the role, and Aqualad has always been a litmus test to show how DC treated its heroes. If Aqualad is having a good time, then DC is in a good place where its heroes are happy. If Aqualad is missing or edgy, then DC is going through an emo phase.

6) Superboy

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superboy debuted as Superman’s adventures as a boy, but following the Man of Steel’s death, Conner Kent debuted as a sidekick. Later, Jon Kent became Superboy, and ushered in a whole new era. Superboy’s status as a sidekick has always revolved around new ideas and bold directions for DC. Whenever a new Superboy shows up, it’s an indicator that DC is doing something that people are going to talk about for years to come. “Reign of the Supermen” and the Rebirth era choice ot make Superman a father are still beloved to this day, and they’re only going to be loved more as time goes on, I’m sure.

5) Wonder Girl

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Wonder Girl started as Diana’s version of Superboy, but evolved to be a role taken by her greatest young allies. Three great heroes have taken the mantle, and all are essential heroes to the DC Universe. They’re especially important to the Teen Titans, as Wonder Girl has always been one of the hearts and binding factors of the team. Donna Troy’s life, death, and rebirth have all been pivotal moments for the DC Universe as a whole, guiding the world into a new age and storyline each time. The other Wonders are just as great, but they never get the focus that they so rightfully deserve.

4) Speedy

Just as Green Arrow was a Batman knock-off, Speedy was his Robin knock-off, but he’s become so much more. Now, Speedy’s role has grown to represent real-world issues and travesties affecting people. Roy Harper struggled with a heroin addiction for years, and Mia Dearden was DC’s first character with HIV. Both heroes are beloved for showcasing a much more grounded aspect of the DC Universe that we never get to see enough of. Speedy is more than a hero now. The Speedy mantle is a statement that shatters preconceived notions about how far DC is willing to go.

3) Batgirl

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batgirl is one of the most popular sidekicks of all time. All three Batgirls started as a young woman who people believed could not be a hero. They proved everyone wrong, becoming some of the greatest heroes in Gotham with nothing more than their wits, grit, and desire to improve. Barbara Gordon has been the connective tissue for the whole DC Universe, and is still that for the Bat-Family. Cass is arguably the world’s greatest fighter and the living connection for DC’s forgotten kung-fu characters. Steph is DC’s greatest underdog, always rising to meet every challenge. Batgirl is the hero who stood up when Gotham needed her, even when Batman didn’t want her to, and that’s the ultimate heroic spirit.

2) Kid Flash

Kid Flash is, arguably, the greatest example of what a sidekick should be. Wally West was the first Kid Flash, but when Barry died, he rose to the occasion and took on the Flash mantle. The same happened with Bart Allen, and will presumably happen with Wallace West. Sidekicks are meant to be the next generation that carries on their mentor’s legacy, and nobody exemplifies that better than Kid Flash. The Flash is one of the greatest showcases of legacy, and that is because Kid Flash is never afraid to pick up the torch and run into the future. All sidekicks should be like this, and nobody embodies DC’s love of legacy more.

1) Robin

There can only be one top sidekick, and it will always be Robin. He was the first superhero sidekick of all, and he set the standard that all others have tried to live up to. Robin is an essential part of Batman’s mythos, and has been adapted into more media than most A-list heroes. He’s half of the Dynamic Duo, the greatest team in all of comics. Robin set the precedent and continues to redefine it like nobody else can. He’s iconic, important, and all-around incredible. Each Robin commands their own fanbase, with the former Robins growing into well-established heroes of their own. Robin is the ideal sidekick in every sense of the word.

Which sidekick is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!