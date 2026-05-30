5 DC Heroes Who Should Have Sidekicks

Sidekicks are an essential part of the superhero genre. They’ve been running the scene ever since Robin first flipped into comic book pages less than a year after Batman’s debut. The Boy Wonder inspired a whole litany of other sidekicks, from Kid Flash to Squire, and all have their own mythos and incredible reasons for doing what they’re doing. Sidekicks are especially important for DC, which has a massive focus on legacy and carrying the torch of heroism on into the future. A ton of beloved, classic characters started as sidekicks to another hero, only to strike out on their own, and sometimes, even surpass their mentor.

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Most major DC heroes have had at least one sidekick in their heyday. Batman kick-started the trend, but most of his Justice League teammates and the wider superhero community have followed suit. Sidekicks are an incredible way to show that a hero has come into their own and is ready to pass their history on to the world. Yet, not every hero has mentored a sidekick, despite the many advantages. Today, we’re going to look at five DC heroes who could benefit from training a young hero of their own, and who I think would be really fun to see as mentors. Without further ado, let’s discuss some sidekicks.

5) Martian Manhunter

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J’onn has helped his adopted niece, Miss Martian, adapt to Earth, but she was far from a true sidekick, as we never saw her work alongside him, which is a massive shame. J’onn is one of DC’s best tacticians and one of the superhero community’s emotional cores. He’s the heart of the Justice League, guiding them with his heroism while still feeling alienated from his new world. J’onn taking on a sidekick would be the perfect way to help him connect more to Earth. Martian Manhunter has always watched humanity from the outside, but a human student, or an alien wanting to blend into human society, can bring out the best parts of J’onn’s character and help him show why everyone trusts and looks up to him.

4) Red Hood

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Jason briefly had a sidekick in Scarlet, but she disappeared as quickly as she debuted. Jason has a lot of potential as a mentor, shown by his upcoming role as the leader of the Teen Titans. He wants to teach young heroes how to avoid the pitfalls that led to his own tragic death and turn to villainy, and doing that would be a great way to evolve his character, which is so often stuck in a cycle of repetition. More than that, a sidekick could be the light that Jason needs to drag him out of the darkness. Robin always helped bring out Batman’s inner light, and for a former Robin with a whole lot of darkness, a bubbly, innocent sidekick could be just what he needs to finally shake off his past.

3) John Constantine

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Much like with Red Hood, Constantine is a character who needs to be dragged out of the darkness kicking and screaming. My reasoning for Constantine having a sidekick is similar, but also very distinct: I think it would be really funny. Constantine seems like the type to hate kids and despise people who ruin his morally grey anti-hero energy. You might think that a sidekick would upset Constantine’s darker storylines, but I think that a young hero trying to master magic and maintain hope while fighting and admiring Constantine has endless story potential. Also, it would be really funny.

2) Starfire

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Starfire is a hero who is begging for a sidekick. She’s long since been a team-based hero, but breaking out on her own and taking on a sidekick is exactly what she needs to prove she can be her own hero. Starfire needs stories focused on her own character, and one of the best ways to do that is to teach another hero who mirrors her own journey. We’ve seen Kory grow into a mature, powerful adult, and seeing her complete the circle of training a sidekick who is lost and needs to find their place in a world they don’t understand would be incredible. Starfire deserves to show the world everything she’s learned, and a sidekick would be the perfect person to learn.

1) Booster Gold

Booster started his career as a man out to get rich and famous, but, over time, he matured into one of DC’s greatest and most selfless heroes. He’s a treasure trove of hilarity, insightful lessons, and time travel potential, which makes the idea of him mentoring a young sidekick into a proper hero a fantastic idea. He would probably be terrible at the start, but the idea of Booster teaching an arrogant but well-meaning hero that fame isn’t the most important thing in the world would be the perfect way to show how far Booster has come. Booster Gold is a great hero, but he still has a reputation for how he used to be. Training a sidekick would be a great way to cement his maturity.

Which DC hero would you love to see get a sidekick? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!