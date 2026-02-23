DC’s First 10 Villains, Ranked by Legacy

Supervillains are an essential part of the comic book universe. While the heroes sit at the center of the story and inspire generations, villains are the ones pushing the plot forward. They give the heroes the opposition they need to show off what makes them so cool, interesting, and powerful. Nowadays, there are hundreds of villains who populate DC’s comic book world. From mainstay classics like Reverse-Flash and Darkseid to one-offs like Anarchist and the Brotherhood of the Monkey-Fist, there’s a villain for every possible story and every potential hero. Villains have run the story for nearly ninety years, and will keep on doing just that, but everyone had to start somewhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not even the most interesting character in the world can keep a story going without conflict, and villains are the ultimate embodiment of conflict. Today, we’re going to take a look back at DC’s start of the villain game, ranking their first ten supervillains by the legacy they’ve established since. We’re only counting costumed or super-criminals for this list, so no ordinary muggers or mob bosses. This is all about the supervillains, so without further ado, let’s dive right in.

10) The Monk

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

First appeared in Detective Comics (1937) #31.

The Monk was the second supervillain that Batman ever faced, and has the distinct honor of being the star of his first two-part adventure. This red-clad vampire doesn’t appear as anything other than a cameo in the modern day, but he’s become the face of Batman’s early Golden Age adventures. The Monk’s storyline captures such a specific, gothic atmosphere that most fans associate that era of Batman with, in no small part due to the incredibly iconic cover of the Monk’s introductory issue. Still, while he holds a lot of importance as a face, the Monk himself has never contributed to Batman’s mythos. He just happens to be the villain with a great cover.

9) Doctor Death

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

First appeared in Detective Comics (1937) #29.

Doctor Death was the first true supervillain that Batman ever faced. He used his chemical expertise to create all manner of destructive potions, and, in the modern day, is known for his experiments that transformed his very skeleton into a weapon. Although he doesn’t show up very often, Doctor Death was Batman’s first repeated supervillain, showing up again in issue #30, and has had one or two big appearances in the modern era. He’s a tad more likely to appear than the Monk and was the Bat’s very first villain, which is enough to earn him ninth place.

8) Hath-Set

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

First appeared in Flash Comics #1.

Although he isn’t known much anymore, and although he only appears in flashbacks, the DC Universe would not be the same without Hath-Set. He was an ancient Egyptian priest who murdered Prince Khufu and Princess Shiera with an Nth metal dagger, inadvertently tying himself to their endless cycle of reincarnation. He is the reason that Hawkman and Hawkgirl spent so much of their current lives believing their incarnations started in Egypt, and confused them about their connection to Thanagar. Hawkman and Hawkgirl are two of the most important heroes in existence for the timeline of the DC Universe, so his massive impact on their origins nets him eighth place on this list.

7) Doctor Sivana

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

First appeared in Whiz Comics #2.

Although he wasn’t created by DC, Doctor Sivana was eventually bought by the company, so I’d say he qualifies as an original villain. Sivana was Shazam’s original archenemy and is still one of his most dangerous foes to this very day. Where the Captain was made to be another take on Superman, Doctor Sivana was his Lex Luthor. He was full of countless tricks and inventions that almost conquered the world, always pushing the envelope on what villains could do. Whenever Shazam takes center stage, you can bet that Sivana is never far behind.

6) Ultra-Humanite

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

First appeared in Action Comics (1938) #13.

The Ultra-Humanite was the first ever supervillain that DC ever created. He battled Superman, being the first to push the Man of Steel and return as a recurring enemy. Although he would later be replaced by Lex Luthor, Ultra-Humanite was Superman’s first archenemy, repeatedly coming up with schemes to bring down the Man of Tomorrow, to no avail. Before him, there were no super-geniuses or masters of technology beyond what we had in the real world, but he opened the floodgates for insane levels of tech and criminality. The Ultra-Humanite still makes occasional appearances today, and still stands as one of the most important villains of all, even if he’s been largely forgotten.

5) Hugo Strange

Image courtesy of DC Comics

First appeared in Detective Comics (1937) #36.

Hugo Strange has the distinct honor of being Batman’s first archnemesis. He is the first of Batman’s villains who demonstrated real staying power, and while he’s not as popular as someone like the Joker, he’s one of Batman’s best-known villains. He’s Batman’s resident psychologist, being the villain who challenges Batman’s perception of himself and the world around him. Hugo Strange has never reached the same heights as some of Batman’s other villains, but he’s definitely one of the most important ones around.

4) Clayface

First appeared in Detective Comics (1937) #40.

If this were judging villains by their legacy of others who have taken up the name, then Clayface would win by a country mile. There have been five distinct Clayfaces, although the best-known is definitely the first, Basil Karlo. Clayface has been Batman’s most enduring rogue, always being reinvented and reimagined for new angles and horrors. He started as an actor with a stretchy face, and is now made entirely of clay and can transform into practically anything he wishes. He even has his own upcoming movie in the DCU, which just goes to show how important Clayface’s legacy is.

3) Catwoman

First appeared in Batman (1940) #1.

Selina Kyle is the cat to the Dark Knight’s bat, and that’s been true ever since she swung onto the scene in his very first issue. She’s DC’s number one thief, able to break into anywhere with nothing but her own skills and determination. Whenever someone needs something stolen or to get into someplace they shouldn’t, she’s the gal to call. Beyond her indisputable skills, Catwoman is also one of Batman’s main love interests, arguably being considered his main one. She’s definitely his most enduring one, as almost every adaptation of the character has shown that these two are perfect for each other in every timeline.

2) Lex Luthor

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

First appeared in Action Comics (1938) #23.

Lex Luthor is Superman’s archnemesis, and there’s no debate that he’s one of the most important supervillains of all time. While Ultra-Humanite tried to match the Man of Steel, Luthor lit the comic world on fire and provided a real challenge for Superman. Today, he’s regarded as the leading villain in the world, acting as the head whenever they band together in an attempt to defeat their enemies. He’s led more events than anyone can name, and regularly shows everyone just what villains are capable of. He’s a man like no other, but there’s still exactly one villain who can be argued to have an even greater legacy than Luthor.

1) The Joker

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

First appeared in Batman (1940) #1.

The Joker is Batman’s archenemy and easily one of the most prolific villains in all of existence. He’s the Clown Prince of Crime. He strolls into Gotham City and remakes it in a day, leaving Batman to pick up the pieces as Joker pushes the boundaries of what evil means. He’s been at the center of nearly every perfect Batman story, and shows up more often and with more pazzaz than any other villain in history. The Joker has had nearly as many adaptations as Batman himself, and as such, is known by name by just about everyone who knows what a superhero is. The Joker defined what an archenemy is supposed to be, and he keeps showing himself up to this very day.

Which supervillain do you think has left the greatest legacy? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!