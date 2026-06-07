Crunchyroll Just Launched One of Its Most-Requested English Dubs Yet

Crunchyroll has secretly dropped one of the biggest English dub releases that fans have really been asking for, and it’s available to stream now. Being a fan of English dubbed anime releases is much easier these days as not only are many more of them being produced each anime season, but they are being produced at a much faster schedule than ever before. This has resulted in plenty of great new releases when it comes to feature films and OVA specials as well, so fans usually don’t have to wait too long for some of the bigger dub releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s the case for fans of Given, which made its original TV anime debut back in 2019, and was followed up by three different feature film releases. The second of these efforts was a full two-part film project, and first made its debut back in Japan in 2024. While the film were made available for streaming with Crunchyroll as soon as last year, both given The Movie: Hiiragi Mix and given The Movie: To the Sea are now streaming their English dub versions as well.

New Given Movies Release English Dubs With Crunchyroll

Courtesy of Lerche

given The Movie: Hiiragi Mix and given The Movie: To the Sea are the two-part film finale for the Given anime franchise, and are now streaming on Crunchyroll with both the Japanese and English dub versions for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. The films are directed by Noriko Hashimoto for Studio Lerche, the same production studio behind the TV anime series. These films are the final releases adapting Natsuki Kizu’s original manga of the same name, so now dub fans can finally see how it all ends.

The films feature a script by Yuniko Ayana, Mina Osawa provides the character designs and Michiru composes the music. The films also feature a returning cast including Brandon McInnis as Mafuyu Satou, Josh Grelle as Ritsuka Uenoyama, Y. Chang as Haruki Nakayama, and Jonah Scott as Akihiko Kaji. Given how fans have been waiting quite a while for this one, it’s now the perfect time to catch up with it all now streaming with Crunchyroll.

What to Know for Given’s Movie Finales

Courtesy of Lerche

As for what to expect from the films, Crunchyroll sets up the first part of the finale, given The Movie: Hiiragi Mix as such, “Ritsuka Uenoyama met Mafuyu Sato and Ritsuka’s passion towards music was reignited. Mafuyu’s singing and Ritsuka’s guitar playing… That’s what finally moved the band “”given”” forward. But Mafuyu’s past and his feelings towards Ritsuka intersect yet again and the distance between them starts to change.”

Crunchyroll teases the given The Movie: To the Sea finale as such, “After a chance encounter with the singer Mafuyu Sato, Ritsuka Uenoyama’s passion for music was reignited. Their band, Given, is on the path to greatness just as Mafuyu begins to question if he should be the group’s singer. After declining Ritsuka’s invitation to a concert in Shibuya, Mafuyu runs into an old friend. Could this be the sign Mafuyu needs to step up to the microphone once more?”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!