Every Time Jean Grey Has Officially Died in X-Men Comics

If you’re a fan of Marvel Comics then you’re well aware that Jean Grey has died more than a few times. In fact, Jean Grey “constantly” dying and coming back has become something of a trope or a meme with the heroine seemingly meeting her demise more than she’s actually active. Except that’s not actually the case. While Jean has died a few times, her official deaths are surprisingly few, though thanks to her connection to the Phoenix Force she always manages to rise again.

With Jean’s life being a regular cycle of sacrifice and rebirth, the many deaths of Jean Grey are something of a cornerstone of X-Men comics and they all have come to serve a greater purpose in the overall story of mutantkind. Here are the official canonical deaths of Jean Grey.

Honorable Mention: Uncanny X-Men #100

In Uncanny X-Men #100 from 1976, after the X-Men find themselves stranded on a space station with impending solar flares threatening their lives, Jean Grey volunteers to pilot a damaged shuttle while the rest of the team remains in the safe containment room so that they can escape. It’s a suicide mission — even Jean’s telekinetic powers won’t safe her from the solar flare’s radiation. When the shuttle crashes back on Earth in #101, however, Jean has been reborn as the Phoenix.

It’s the story that started the cycle of death and rebirth for Jean Grey, but it’s only getting an honorable mention here because the story wasn’t initially framed as an actual “death”. Uncanny X-Men #100 more or less ends on a cliffhanger where it’s suggested that Jean dies leading to #101’s reveal (and first appearance) of the Phoenix Force. Even though this isn’t a true death, it’s a major moment for the X-Men, ultimately setting the stage for the Dark Phoenix Saga, which comes up sooner than you’d think.

6) Binary #2

Jean’s most recent death is in from 2025’s Binary #2 as part of the Age of Revelation storyline. In this death, Jean sacrifices herself to stop the X-Virus from spreading from Earth to the rest of the universe but before she dies, she transfers the Phoenix Force to Captain Marvel. It’s a unique death in that we see it only in flashback in the issue, but we already know it’s not likely to stick as the character is expected to return in upcoming comics. After all, Jean Grey never stays down for long.

5) X-Men: Hellfire Gala

In 2023, Marvel fans got one of Jean Grey’s more tragic deaths in X-Men: Hellfire Gala. When Orchis crashes the Hellfire Gala celebration that is meant to be all about mutant unity, chaos ensues and Moira McTaggert stabs Jean in the back — literally. It’s enough to take Jean down and she dies, protecting mutants telepathically in her last moments.

What makes this death especially tragic is two-fold: first, she was taken out by Moira, who was part of the very creation of the Krakoan Era for mutants. For Moira to turn on everything that was so important for mutantkind and to do so at what should have been a celebration just makes Jean’s demise heartbreaking.

4) House of X #4

One good thing about the Krakoa Era for a mutant that “dies” all the time? the Resurrection Protocols — and it’s kind of fitting that it’s Jean’s death that serves as a test for them. 2019’s House of X #4 saw Jean and a team on a mission to destroy Orchis’ Sentinel production station, Mother Mold. It’s also a suicide mission and everyone going on it dies.

Enter the Resurrection Protocols. Jean and the others are brought back, which is a big win for the mutants. It also gives Jean her most unusual death to date in that the Phoenix Force has nothing to do with the situation.

3) Phoenix: Endsong #5

One of Jean’s most iconic — and heartbreaking — deaths comes in 2005’s Phoenix: Endsong #5. Facing being consumed by the Phoenix Force yet again, Jean pleads with Cyclops to kill her so that she doesn’t have to suffer. After all, Jean’s been through a lot dealing with the Phoenix Force and she’s tired. So, Cyclops honors her request and uses his optic blasts to put her out of her misery and let her rest.

Obviously, Jean eventually comes back, but this death is both beautiful and heartbreaking in that it’s Scott who delivers it and that Jean asked for it herself. It’s not a sacrifice this time. She just wants her suffering to end.

2) New X-Men #150

Grant Morrison’s New X-Men #150 from 2004 hands Jean what might be her most brutal death. Now, I’m not going to get too deep into explaining the whole Magneto/Xorn of it all, just suffice it to say that Xorn is impersonating Magneto. As the X-Men fight Xorn, Jean confronts him and that doesn’t exactly go well for her. Xorn — who has Magneto’s telepathic and electromagnetic powers — ends up touching Jean and sending a lethal electromagnetic pulse through her, causing her to have “a planetary-scale stroke”. Her body can’t handle it and she dies pretty horribly.

Again, since you can’t really keep Jean Grey down, she will rise again (eventually) but the panel where Scott tries to comfort a dying Jean Grey is pretty devastating.

1) Uncanny X-Men #137

I told you that the Dark Phoenix Saga wasn’t too far from Jean’s first “death” — and her real death does in fact come just a handful of issues after #101 in #137. By this point, Jean is fully consumed with the Phoenix Force’s power and now, she’s not just a powerful problem on Earth, but on a universal scale, having destroyed an entire solar system. It all leads to the X-Men fighting this transformed Jean on the moon and, ever briefly, Jean is able to gain control over the Phoenix Force. Horrified by what “she” did and realizing that she can’t contain or control the Phoenix Force, she makes a decision to sacrifice herself.

While Jean’s sacrifice in piloting the shuttle is what led here, it’s this moment of sacrifice that comes to define Jean Grey and have huge impact on X-Men comics forever. It’s a huge part of why the Dark Phoenix Saga is one of the most iconic stories in Marvel — and all comics — ever.

What do you think?