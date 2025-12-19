X-Men: All the Best Wolverine Costumes, Ranked

Wolverine has gone down as one of the most popular X-Men of them all. There are numerous reasons for that. He came around at just the right time; the team was about to become one of the biggest teams in the history of the industry, and he was the perfect character to get fans interested. He was a grizzled loner, sassing friend and foe alike, with a dark past that made readers want to know more, all while he jumped into every battle with reckless abandon. Just as important to his success was his look; he has one of the coolest costumes ever created, and his years of stories have introduced even more great looks for the character.

Wolverine has some tremendous costumes, but there are some that are better than others. Logan’s best costumes are legendary, and it’s about time that we broke down which ones are the best and why. These five costumes are Wolverine’s best, ranked by which ones are the coolest.

5) ’00s Yellow and Blue

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine’s yellow and blue costume is his most well-recognized, made famous by X-Men: The Animated Series. 2004 would see the X-Men rebooted in Astonishing X-Men, with the team getting new superhero costumes after a couple of years in black and yellow leather, including Wolverine. This new costume took the elements of the classic yellow and blue and modernized them. The costume was designed by the late great John Cassaday, who channeled the original John Romita version of Wolverine’s mask, while taking everything about that older costume and making it look modern. He wore this costume until 2014, a nice update on one of the most beloved costumes ever.

4) The X-Force Black and Grey

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

X-Force is the deadliest mutant team, and Wolverine led several different iterations of the group. These versions of the team were started by him and Cyclops, and meant to secretly kill the enemies of mutantkind before they could attack. Bright colors were a no-no, so every member of the team wore black and grey costumes. Wolverine’s black and grey costume is easily a top tier uniform. It fits Logan’s stealthy and dangerous vibe perfectly, and the red eyes in the mask made him look even deadlier than he usually does. It’s a costume that most people don’t think about very often, but it’s always been one of his best.

3) Classic Yellow and Blue

Image Courtesy of Marvel COmics

Wolverine’s classic yellow and blue costume has gone down as one of the most popular costumes in the history of the Marvel Universe. It was originally designed by the legendary John Romita Sr; the only difference between his original and the one that would be popularized in Giant-Size X-Men and Uncanny X-Men over the decades was the mask. Wolverine wore this costume from 1974 to 1982, and changed back into it in 1992, wearing it again until 2001. It’s the one costume that everyone thinks of when people think of Wolverine. It’s a sartorial legend, a costume that fans love.

2) Krakoa Era Brown and Orange

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Krakoa Era was the X-Men’s most inventive era, with numerous characters getting all-new costumes. Wolverine was one of them, and he was given what is easily one of the best costumes of the entire era. Logan brought back the brown and orange coloration for this costume, and it fit this new era swimmingly. This one is basically the ’00s yellow and blue, but brown and orange. It was the perfect costume for the hero during this period. He was going on black ops missions, and the more natural colors fit the bloody situations he found himself in. It’s an amazing costume, and it doesn’t get nearly as much credit as it should.

1) The Classic Brown and Orange

Image Courtesy of MArvel Comics

Wolverine’s yellow and blue costume was beloved, but Canadian artist John Byrne felt like it didn’t really fit the character. So, he created a new version of the costume. He did away with the bright yellow and blue, trading it for a more natural brown and orange/tan/yellow (it’s been all three of those colors over the years, all depending on how was coloring the art). It better fit a character named Wolverine, giving him a much more wild look than he had before. Logan wore this costume from 1982 to 1992, which is one of the most popular eras of the character, and it’s a favorite of an entire generation of the character’s fans.

