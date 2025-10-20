10 Deadliest Members of X-Force

In New Mutants #100, team leader Cable informed the team that it was time for them to grow up and take on a more active role in protecting mutantkind. It was here that he dissolved the New Mutants and rechristened them as X-Force, an extremist mutant team that consisted of former New Mutants and a few new additions. They quickly became an outlaw mutant team who set out to end threats before they started, often with violent actions that the X-Men knew they couldn’t and wouldn’t commit. Over time, the team became known as mutant terrorists, who felt that the ends justified the means. Eventually, they broke up, but new versions of X-Force formed in the future, with the thought of being a counter-terrorist group who, once again, used lethal actions to eliminate threats.

As such, the members of X-Force were no longer the fresh-faced New Mutants, and instead, they were hardened mercenaries, featuring some of the most dangerous mutant heroes alive.

10) Rictor

Rictor was the son of an illegal gun smuggler who watched his father die when Stryfe (Cable’s clone) killed him. When his powers manifested, he destroyed three city blocks, which got him kidnapped and tortured by an anti-mutant group called The Right. They tried to get him to destroy San Francisco while claiming he was part of X-Factor.

Luckily, X-Factor saved him, and he joined them as a trainee. Rictor then joined the New Mutants and stayed with them when they became X-Force. Rictor can manipulate the Earth, including plants, lava, and seismic energy, causing instant eruptions if he wants. Rictor has suicidal thoughts and often puts his own life at risk when dealing out punishment to villains.

9) Warpath

Warpath is James Proudstar, the mutant brother of John Proudstar, the hero known as Thunderbird. However, Thunderbird was the first of the new X-Men to die after the team reformed to include newcomers like Wolverine, Storm, and others. James blamed the X-Men for his brother’s death and promised to kill Professor X in retribution.

When his mutant powers manifested, he joined Emma Frost’s Hellions and began his path to vengeance. He finally let his anger go and eventually left the Hellions to join the New Mutants and then X-Force. Taking the name Warpath, he remained one of the angriest members of the team following his tribe’s slaughter, and he was willing to go to extreme measures when needed. He later joined Wolverine’s new X-Force counter-terrorism team.

8) Bishop

Bishop is from a dystopian future where Hope Summers, known as the Mutant Messiah, killed a million humans, causing the governments to create Sentinels and place all mutants into concentration camps. Eventually, he traveled to the past and ended up teaming with his heroes in the X-Men. That all changed when Hope was born, and Bishop betrayed the X-Men to try to kill her before she caused another apocalyptic future.

While he was mortal enemies with X-Force, because of Cable protecting Hope, he soon joined the X-Force team led by Storm in later years. As a former mutant law enforcement officer in his future, he has tactical training, and as he showed for years with Hope, he will take lethal actions to protect the world.

7) Domino

Domino made her earliest appearances as a member of Cable’s New Mutants, but that wasn’t the real Domino; instead, it was the villain named Copycat. Despite this, when Cable formed X-Force and convinced the real Domino to join, she has been a part of versions of the team ever since. Domino was part of Project Armageddon, where the government wanted to create a perfect weapon.

Since her mutant powers only involved luck, she was considered a failure. However, her luck powers complement her real skills. She is a deadly mercenary, and with her luck powers, she almost always gets her kill. She remains known as the Perfect Weapon and remained on the team in later years with Wolverine as the leader.

6) Psylocke

Psylocke is a complicated character to explain. She was two heroes merged into one. One side was Kwannon, a Japanese mercenary, and the other was Betsy Braddock, the sister of Captain Britain. Kwannon is the main Psylocke (After their separation, Braddock is now Captain Britain), and when she first joined the X-Men, she believed she was Betsy.

After their separation, Psylocke became a member of several teams, including the X-Men, Hellions, and X-Force. Her powers involve telepathy, and she can create Psychik Knives, which she can drive into an opponent’s head to stun or kill them. She is also a master with the sword, trained by the Hand as a child, and has no problem with killing anyone in a fight.

5) Cable

Cable is the man who formed X-Force. Cyclops’ son, who was sent to the future to save his life as a baby, returned as an adult and is deadlier than most mutant heroes of that era. After a short time of leading the New Mutants, he dissolved that team and rechristened them X-Force, turning them into a dangerous counter-terrorist squad who tried to prevent disasters ahead of time.

However, this also made them antagonistic to the X-Men and X-Factor, especially when Cable’s clone Stryfe tried to kill Professor X. Cable is a powerful telepath, and his techno-organic physiology allows him to access weapons and technology that make him extremely deadly, and he is more than willing to take a life if it means saving the world.

4) Deadpool

While many people see him as a joke character, Deadpool is one of the deadliest mercenaries in Marvel Comics. Yes, he likes to crack jokes, but he can kill anyone at any time, and he doesn’t really care who it is. He got his start in Marvel Comics as an enemy to X-Force, sent to kill Cable, but he soon became a frenemy to Cable and then ended up joining X-Force on more than one occasion.

Forget the movies because Deadpool isn’t a mutant in the comics. He was given his powers thanks to the Weapon X program, where he got his regeneration abilities from a transfusion from Wolverine. Despite not being a mutant, he still works with X-Force and Wolverine, even if they don’t always want him around.

3) X-23

The fact that she is Wolverine’s clone should tell anyone what they need to know about Laura Kinney, also known as X-23, Wolverine, and Talon. She was raised in a lab and tortured to turn her into an unstoppable private assassin. While she initially blamed Wolverine, when she learned he didn’t know anything about her existence, she finally forgave him and became a hero in her own right.

She has since been part of the X-Men and X-Force, and she is as deadly as Wolverine with a few fewer moral squabbles about killing people. She has his powers and, thanks to her early assassin training, is adept at dealing out the punishment X-Force demands.

2) Fantomex

Fantomex is another mutant who has Weapon Plus to thank for his skills and powers. He is an advanced being developed by Weapon XIII and created to be a prototype for the next generation of Super Sentinels. His mother is a human, and his father is a machine, which makes him one of the most unique mutants in existence.

He has three brains and could initially access them all to become one of the deadliest and smartest assassins ever to live. However, he now only has access to one of them, but is still very capable of completing any mission needed.

1) Wolverine

Wolverine was the latest leader of X-Force, a job he had held before when Cyclops wanted to create a team that could do the dirty work while the often overrated X-Men remained on the up-and-up. Logan was the perfect choice since he has killed more people in battle than almost anyone else in the X-Men, and he has no problem leading a team and knowing that they might have to get down and dirty in a fight. He is also the moral compass of the team, as a man who has done terrible things but has since learned that it is often smart to hold back when needed.



