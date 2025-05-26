10 Best Justice League Members

The Justice League is the ideal that every other superhero team strives to meet. They are the best of the best, the pinnacles of heroism that join forces to protect their world and every other one from all manners of threats. They are the greatest heroes in the DC Universe, and are the ones everyone looks to for leadership and stability in times of crisis. That being said, the Justice League’s roster hasn’t exactly remained the same across its storied career. While there are some heroes that it’s impossible to imagine not being in the League, DC’s premier superhero team has been known to be as flexible as Plastic Man. And with the newly minted Justice League Unlimited manning the Watchtower, their ranks are open to just about every hero across the universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, just because their membership requirements are fairly loose does not mean that every Justice Leaguer is created equal. While every hero has their place on this illustrious team, some can be said to be much more deserving of their seats than others. Even among the gods that man the League, there are some that simply stand above everyone else as fantastic members and the embodiments of what it means to be superheroes. Today, we’ll take a look at the ten best, most important members of the Justice League.

10) Booster Gold

When he first arrived in the present day from the far-flung future, Booster Gold was the farthest thing from a hero. He was a self-centered egoist whose only concern was becoming famous by tricking as many people as possible into thinking he was cool. However, over his many years in our time, Booster learned what it really meant to be a hero. Now he willingly charges into any danger, no matter how deadly, if it means there is a single chance he can help someone. He’s matured into a real hero, and that transformation is exactly why he’s on this list. Booster is an inspiration, showing that it doesn’t matter what your past is or where you’re from. If you’re willing to learn and help then you too can be a hero, and isn’t that the message the Justice League teaches all of us?

9) Black Canary

Black Canary is indisputably one of the greats. Not only is she one of, if not the best hand to hand fighter in the DC Universe, but she is almost indisputably the mom of the Justice League. She was one of the first characters added to the original team’s roster, although her placement in the Justice Society of America demanded some classic comic complicated retcons. Over the years, Canary has not only served as a member more times than almost any other hero, but she’s led the League as its chairperson for plenty of those years, too. Dinah is one of those heroes that never gets as much recognition as she deserves, but she has earned her place among the best.

8) Green Arrow

More so than anyone else, Green Arrow is the everyman of the Justice League. Even compared to other non-powered heroes like Batman and Mr. Terrific, Green Arrow feels much closer to the average man than his fellow heroes. Ollie is constantly in over his head and punching up against cosmic beings and immortal gods with boxing gloves strapped to arrows, and yet through it he keeps the League grounded. He reminds the League that they exist to help the little guy, stopping them from getting lost in the never ending battles and going too far. Not only was he the first hero added to the League’s original roster, but he also heavily petitioned for the League to open up to be more inclusive and progressive. Heck, he petitioned for Black Lightning to be the first Black hero added to the League, and when they rejected him the Emerald Archer was so mad he quit. Green Arrow always keeps an eye out for ordinary people, and that’s something the League will always need.

7) Aquaman

To most people nowadays, Aquaman is a joke character. He’s the guy who talks to fish and is practically useless outside of the water, except none of that is true. Not only is Aquaman a founding member of the original Justice League, but he has more than proven himself as a leader and a badass. When the Earth was threatened by a Martian invasion while the main Leaguers were busy handling a crisis on Earth-2 it was Aquaman who assembled the Justice League Detroit to save the world. Aquaman is a lot stronger than anyone gives him credit for too, considering he’s even been able to stagger Superman with a well placed smack. He is a king who always looks out for his people, and that includes everyone when he’s in the League. Besides, I think we’ve reached a point as a society where we can move past the Aquaman is useless jokes. And besides, psychically commanding any sealife is an awesome power! I said it and I believe it.

6) The Flash

This spot can go interchangeably between both Barry Allen and Wally West, whose tenures on the League are about equally important in my eyes. No matter who the Fastest Man Alive is, you know for sure that he’ll be running alongside his other Leaguers towards any and all danger. Flash is here because he has shown time and again that he is willing to give up anything and everything in order to save the day. Nobody can ever forget Barry Allen’s sacrifice in Crisis on Infinite Earths, which saved the entire multiverse, or Wally West’s more recent solo battle against Eclipso and the sacrifice of his new duplicates. Flash has broken through the barriers of time and dimensions for the sake of helping people, and shows no sign of slowing down now. The Flash is a bastion of hope that always keeps marching forward, and that is exactly what makes a Justice Leaguer a Justice Leaguer.

5) Green Lantern

Every incarnation of the Justice League needs a Lantern of some kind, and more often than not that void is filled by a will-powered space cop from the Green Lantern Corps. While any Flash could fill the previous slot, I’m going to have to say that our number five spot goes specifically to Hal Jordan. When the team first formed and Superman was more of an ancillary member, Green Lantern was their heavy hitter. Beyond being a longtime and founding member, Hal has been through his own fall from grace. He once became the monstrous villain Parallax, and although that was later retconned away, Hal put everything he had into redeeming himself for his actions. Ever since, he’s pushed himself to be a better hero than ever. Nowadays, Hal represents a true bastion of will that always stands up for justice. No matter the impossible odds or guaranteed failures, Hal flies up with the determination to make something good out of terrible circumstances. Sometimes he needs a little direction, but one thing is certain; Hal Jordan never quits, and neither does the Justice League.

4) Martian Manhunter

For many, it’s impossible to imagine a Justice League without J’onn J’onzz. While Martian Manhunter isn’t a founding member in some incarnations, he is a core and important member. Following his introduction to the team, the only times that Martian Manhunter has not served on the Justice League have been his satellite years where he was pushed to edges of relevance in DC (between 1970 and 1984) and the New 52 reboot. Beyond those times, Martian Manhunter has been a staunch member of the team. Throughout his many years of service, Martian Manhunter has developed from an ordinary hero into the heart and soul of the team, especially in recent years. He is the ultimate representation of one of the League’s core aspects; that anyone can be a hero. Martian Manhunter is a stranger from a much different land than Earth, and unlike Superman, he has always been an outsider in his second world. Still, despite never fitting in or looking anything like earthlings, Martian Manhunter gives his all to save everyone. He helps people because they need it, and he wants to make other people feel a peace he probably never will. That is true, selfless heroism.

3) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is the archetypal superheroine. Although she wasn’t quite the first, she defined what it meant to be a superheroine, and set a standard that I would argue no other character has ever lived up to as of yet. She has been a member of the Justice League since its inception and has always been one of its powerhouses, but beyond that she is the embodiment of the Justice League’s compassion. Wonder Woman wants nothing more than to bring an end to conflict everywhere, she is an emissary of peace. And yet Diana does not turn away from the evils of the world, but neither does she allow that evil to dissuade her. She sees the universe as it is, all the ugly and beautiful bits that mix together, and chooses to continue fighting for every piece of it. Wonder Woman is amazing, and the shining example of a champion for truth.

2) Batman

The importance of Batman’s place on the Justice League has nothing to do with his longstanding membership, that he is one of the greatest heroes in history, or even that he’s usually the one bankrolling the entire operation. No, Batman is one of the most important members of the Justice League because he is a dark, brooding, vengeful hero who everyone thinks should be a massive loner, except he isn’t. Batman built his legend on fear and operating in the shadows, but he chose to throw that all away to join the Justice League. He stopped focusing on terrifying criminals and thought about how he could inspire everyone to be better, and that’s what the League is. It is a group of people who stand up against injustice no matter what, and inspire others to do the same. Batman is just a man, a man who wanted to bring dark justice to his home, but he became a hero who will fight the incarnation of evil itself to save everyone, and that is the beautiful tale that earned Batman this second place spot. He shows not just that everyone can be a hero, but that everyone can be an inspiration.

1) Superman

There could never be anyone else who stands as the shining example of a Justice League member. Superman is the first superhero, and he is still far and away the best one there is. He is endless kindness, bottomless strength for the weak, a living and breathing better tomorrow. What can be said about Superman’s dedication to helping others that you can’t already quote yourself? He’s more than a hero, more than an inspiration. Superman makes us better people. He is the pinnacle of what a superhero should be, so it’s no surprise that he is the one to stand as the greatest member of the Justice League. Of course, I’m sure he’d argue against that, but that just proves my point even more.

So there we have the ten greatest members of the Justice League, each who embodies the League’s mission of saving everyone in their own special way. Still, this list is far from able to contain every incredible hero that has made up its ranks. Let us know down below who you think should have made the list!