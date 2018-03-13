The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: March 14 Edition

It’s new comics day eve here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Betrothed #1 is written by Sean Lewis with art by Steve Uy, and the official description is listed below.

“Welcome to the world of Betrothed! Kieron and Tamara are both seniors at the same high school. They’ve never paid much attention to each other, even though they are the only kids at school who are orphans. On the eve of their eighteenth birthdays, they discover a lifelong secret: in a dimension far away, they are each the leader of an army that is at war with one another… and what’s more, when they turn eighteen, they’re to be Betrothed or Fight to the Death! From writer Sean Lewis (The Few) and artist Steve Uy (Uncanny X-Men, Avengers Initiative, Grumpy Cat) comes a sci-fi series with a fun mix of Archie and Saga, that had to be told at AfterShock!”

Detective Comics #976 is written by James Tynion IV with art by Javi Fernandez and Eddy Barrows. The official description is included below.

‘BATMEN ETERNAL’ part one! With his team completely shattered, Batman must confront Red Robin about the future of their partnership…if there even is one!”

Ghostbusters Crossing Over #1 is written by Erik Burnham with art by Dan Schoening and Joe Quinones. The official description is listed below.

“For a while now, the original Ghostbusters have had access to an interdimensional portal that has given them all-new ways to research the paranormal and consult with Ghostbusters throughout the multiverse… but they haven’t shared this tech with any of those other Ghostbusters, and some don’t think that’s fair. That’s why, after a chance meeting, Jillian Holtzmann and Ron Alexander have decided to right this wrong and cobble together their own working portal… which unintentionally unleashes the contents of the Ghostbusters’ Containment Unit! That’s a lot of ghosts, and it’s going to take a lot of Ghostbusters to recapture them. In fact, it’s going to take ALL of them. Crossing Over starts here! * Featuring the return of the critically acclaimed and fan-favorite creative team of Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening, and Luis Antonio Delgado! * It’s like the Ghostbusters version of Crisis on Infinite… er, you know what I mean! * First issue of an 8-issue maxi-series event!”

Hit the next slide for this week’s top picks!

Matt Mueller: ‘Ragman’ #6

It all comes down to one final fight, as Ragman might have to put his friends on the line to take down his demonic foe, but can he actually make the hard decision when it counts?

Ragman #6 is written by Ray Fawkes with art by Inaki Miranda and a cover by Guillem March. The official description is listed below.

“After making the ultimate sacrifice, Ragman has fallen right into Z’Dargill’s trap. With the help of his friends’ spirits, Ragman must will himself to return to the battlefield and defeat Z’Dargill once and for all. The epic finale of RAGMAN is here!”

Ragman #6 is in comic stores March 14.

Russ Burlingame: ‘Action Comics’ #999

Superman can’t catch a break lately, and things are going to get even weirder thanks to the dysfunctional family get-together that is about to happen.

Action Comics #999 is written by Dan Jurgens with art by Norm Rapmund and Brett Booth, and a cover by Rapmund, Booth, and Francis Manapul. The official description is included below.

“The General! Superman’s journey through time has crashed to a halt, and at the end of the line General Sam Lane stands face to face for the first time with his grandson, Jon. Buckle up, because the most awkward super-family reunion in history is about to begin!”

Action Comics #999 is in comic stores on March 14.

Jamie Lovett: ‘New Mutants: Dead Souls’ #1

The New Mutants have returned, and they’re taking on the paranormal.

Magik leads a group that consists of Rictor, Boom-Boom, Wolfsbane, and Strong Guy,as they take on supernatural forces. Thing is, they have to keep from hurting each other first.

New Mutants: Dead Souls #1 is written by Matthew Rosenberg with art by Adam Gorham with a cover by Ryan Stegman. The official description is listed below.

“THEY AREN’T JUST THE X-MEN IN TRAINING ANYMORE! The New Mutants are launching themselves headfirst into some of the creepiest corners of the Marvel Universe, going on the missions no one else will. But does the team know what they are really hunting for? And what are they willing to do to get it? The enigmatic MAGIK will lead her team of WOLFSBANE, RICTOR, BOOM-BOOM and STRONG GUY and bring them face-to-face with paranormal threats that they may not be prepared for, and that might just tear them apart! Rising-star writer Matthew Rosenberg (PHOENIX RESURRECTION) teams up with future superstars Adam Gorham and Michael Garland (ROCKET) to bring you the next chapter in the lives of Marvel’s underdog team. Welcome to the new class of New Mutants — hope you make it out alive.”

New Mutants: Dead Souls #1 is in comic stores on March 14.

Nicole Drum: ‘Eternity Girl’ #1

Caroline Sharp’s life isn’t going the way she hoped, and that might just mean the end of everything.

Eternity Girl #1 is written by Magdalene Visaggio with art by Sonny Liew with covers by Liew and Paulina Ganucheau. The official description is included below.

“Caroline Sharp has been a lot of things, including both a superhero and a super-spy. But now, with those days behind her and her powers proving unreliable, Caroline finds herself stuck in a life weighed down by her depression and an inability to change. You see, Caroline is going to live forever, and there is no escape to be had. The very act of living reminds her that, to the rest of existence, she is an anomaly.

All of that could change, however, when her old foe, Madame Atom, comes to her with an intriguing offer. Madame Atom can give Caroline the power to end her life; she just has to destroy the rest of the world.

This brand-new DC’s Young Animal miniseries spins out of the Milk Wars event, written by GLAAD Media Award-nominated writer Magdalene Visaggio (Kim and Kim) and illustrated by Eisner-winning artist Sonny Liew (The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye).”

Eternity Girl #1 is in comic stores on March 14.

Jenna Anderson: ‘All-New Wolverine’ #32

The Orphans of X are back once again, and Laura was definitely not ready for them to return. So, the question is, are they friend or foe this time around?

Who knows, but if they get out of line you can always rely on Honey Badger to show them who’s boss.

All-New Wolverine #32 is written by Tom Taylor with art by Djibril Morissette-Phan and a cover by David Lopez. The official description is included below.

“THE ORPHANS OF X RETURN! The last time we saw the Orphans of X, they were hunting Laura and other Wolverines for revenge. And now they’ve returned. But for what purpose? And will WOLVERINE be able to survive this encounter with her deadliest enemy yet?”

All-New Wolverine #32 is in comic stores on March 14.

J.K. Schmidt: ‘The Beauty’ #20

The Beauty is all Coop can think about these days, but that tunnel vision could end up putting him in danger, a danger he might not see coming before it’s too late.

The Beauty #20 is written by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley with art by Thomas Nachlik and covers by Haun, Nick Filardi, and Ray Fawkes. The official description is included below.

“Coop’s search for the truth about the Beauty takes a deadly turn as he learns that nothing—and no one—are ever truly safe.”

The Beauty #20 is in comic stores on March 14.

Rollin Bishop: ‘Vampironica’ #1

Nothing goes better with Archie Comics than Vampires, and this new series has both in spades. Unfortunately, that could mean the very end of Riverdale.

Vampironica #1 is written by Greg Smallwood with art by Francesco Francavilla, and you can find the official description for the issue below.

“NEW ONGOING SERIES! When Veronica is bitten by a centuries-old vampire, her thirst for blood threatens to turn Riverdale into a haven for the undead. Will she put an end to the vampire threat or give in to her blood lust?”

Vampironica #1 is in comic stores on March 14.

Chase Magnett: ‘Dry County’ #1

Rich Tommaso can’t seem to stay comfortable in a single genre or mood. He returns to crime comics this week, an incredibly satisfying area for the cartoonist, with a neon-lit detective story set in Miami. It’s bound to be filled with enough dry wit, shoot outs, and irony to satisfy any paperback mystery fan, making for one thrilling comic book.

Dry County #1 is created by Rich Tommaso. You can find the official description below:

Rich Tommaso is taking a short hiatus on SPY SEAL and releasing a new crime series in the meantime, one set in the late 1980s of Miami that follows a young Generation Xer who plays amateur detective in order to find a missing lady he’s recently fallen hard for.

Dry County #1 is in comic stores on March 14.

Charlie Ridgely: ‘Sideways’ #2

Sideways isn’t just the title of DC’s new series. It also happens to be the best way to describe Derek James’ life, and he’ll soon learn that being a hero is more dangerous than he could’ve ever imagined.

Sideways #2 is written by Justin Jordan and Dan Didio with art by Kenneth Rocafort. The official description is included below.

“Wrestling with the perils of a lost phone and a death threat from an extraterrestrial keeper of time and space known as Tempus Fuginaut, Derek James discovers that the life of a hero can land you in the hospital, especially when things go sideways.”

Sideways #2 is in comic stores on March 14.

Matt Mueller Round 2: ‘Xena’ #2

Xena and Gabrielle just met, but their new friendship might be over before it starts.

Man, Cyclopes are real jerks sometimes…

Xena #2 is written by Meredith Finch with art by Vicente Cifuentes and covers by David Finch and Cifuentes. The official description is included below.

“Tension mounts as Xena and Gabrielle make their way to Athens and a reaction to an unexpected circumstance could separate our two unlikely companions just as their journey has begun.”

Xena #2 is in comic stores on March 14.