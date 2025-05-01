10 Out of this World Graphic Novels For When You Need to Escape

Graphic novels are the perfect escape. They tell fantastical and bold tales while providing readers with unforgettable illustrations, combining the two to create something out of this world. Sometimes, literally! Galactic and space-themed comics are a growing section in the sci-fi genre, with dozens of amazing comics getting added each year. These adventures can provide the perfect distraction from daily doldrums, as it doesn’t get much weirder than the stuff space can throw at readers. Best of all, there’s a shocking variety even in this niche subject, portraying ragtag crews, aliens, and unspeakable horrors – when it comes to space, plenty of options are available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Galactic stories and adventures have existed for decades, but something stellar occurs when combined with the graphic novel medium. They’re a feast for the eyes and the soul, which explains why they’re such a delightful escape. Whether running from a rainy night or a horrible day at work, these comics offer a break from reality.

It isn’t possible to list every amazing galactic adventure in a single list – unless you want to be trapped here for the next century. As such, we’ll skip over some of the more obvious recommendations, like Saga, as even casual readers have likely already had it suggested to them.

Cosmoknights

Cosmoknights is a webcomic turned graphic novel. It’s an epic space adventure, complete with gladiatorial battles (with a twist). While the adventures may be out of this world, the setting is oddly neo-medieval, with society valuing the trade of princesses. Once upon a time, Pan was content with her life. It was small, but it was hers! She worked at her dad’s shop and hung out with her best friend, Tara, whenever possible. She knew that as a princess, Tara would someday get sent into the stars, but that day felt so far away. Time makes fools of us all, and that day came sooner than Pan expected. The only silver lining to this story is that Pan found a way to fight back against the structure created by society, and so she became a Cosmoknight warrior for princesses.

Cosmoknights is a vibrant story full of commentary. The plot and characters help to reinforce dominant themes within the comic, while the retro-futuristic vibe really pops. Cosmoknights is written and illustrated by Hannah Templer. Currently, there are two volumes of the series, both of which are available to read online (or for purchase).

Sea of Stars

Not to be confused with the video game by the same name, Sea of Stars is the tale of space trucker life gone awry. Life as a space trucker may sound glamorous to some, but when everything goes right, it’s actually pretty boring. Or, so readers are told, as nothing goes right in Sea of Stars. The story begins with a father and son pair, Gil and Kadyn. Things quickly go awry as their space rig is bitten by one of the (presumably many) creatures that live in the void of space. Against all odds, both survive, though they’ve been separated by time and space. What follows is an adventure unlike any other.

Sea of Stars is a lovely and sometimes heartbreaking story about resilience, grief, and the human need for connection. The artwork is stunning, from the cosmic backdrops to the various unique critters running across the pages. Image Comics published Sea of Stars. It was written by Jason Aaron and Dennis Hallum and illustrated by Stephen Green and Rico Renzi.

Far Sector

There are plenty of amazing space adventures in the DC Universe. However, one of the most vibrant stories stems from the Green Lanterns. Far Sector is the story of Sojourner “Jo” Mullein, a Green Lantern who’s just been assigned to protect the City Enduring. Not only is the city impossibly far away from other sectors, but it also contains several alien species, all of whom have found a way to cohabitate in peace. Well, sort of. It doesn’t take long before Jo’s investigative skills come into play as she strives to navigate alien politics and worse.

Far Sector is a Green Lantern story, but it feels different. It leans more toward a space-themed mystery complete with social commentary and strong sci-fi elements. Far Sector is published by DC Comics and written by N.K. Jemisin, and illustrated by Jamal Campbell.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra

As with DC Comics, there are many adventures in the Star Wars universe, such as the adventures of Chelli Lona Aphra, aka Doctor Aphra. Star Wars: Doctor Aphra follows an archaeologist turned criminal as she navigates space, tricks enemies, and swindles allies – all in the same breath. She’s one of the snarkiest characters around, and it’d be best not to leave your valuables where she can find them. Unfortunately, she’s smarter than she looks, so hiding valuables won’t do you much good, either. Aphra’s story includes appearances from many established characters, heroes, and villains alike to round out her tale. Full disclosure: Aphra’s story begins in Darth Vader‘s comic series, but readers can jump right to her series.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra is a chaotic character fueled by stubbornness and greed. Aphra’s character sheds light on a different side of the Star Wars Universe, showcasing artifacts, smugglers, and more. Star Wars: Doctor Aphra is published by Marvel Comics. Since her introduction, multiple creators have gotten involved, including Kieron Gillen, Simon Spurrier, John Buscema, Kevl Walker, Marc Laming, Emilio Laiso, and Wilton Santos. If you’re uncertain about where to start, we suggest following a reading order guide to Aphra.

Orbiter

Orbiter is the most grounded graphic novel on this list, in a way. The creators were reportedly aiming to honor the memories of the astronauts aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia. The story itself is about the Space Shuttle Venture, which has finally come home after ten long years away, much longer than the intended duration. That’s not the only problem, as most of the crew is still missing, and the shuttle itself has seen several strange changes, beginning with the most bizarre investigation into a space mystery.

Orbiter is a mind-bending read that is deeply human and emotional but with hidden depth. The mysteries will keep readers connected through to the end, and the artwork will make them want to return for a second read. Vertigo Comics, a DC Comics Imprint, published Orbiter. It was written by Warren Ellis and illustrated by Colleen Doran, Clem Robins, and Dave Stewart.

Prophet

John Prophet is a very appropriate name for the leading role in this series. His story begins much later than most, as he wakes up from cryosleep in a very distant future. From the moment he wakes, John Prophet is driven to restart the Earth Empire. However, his story will not go as readers expect, so put down your assumptions and dive into this read.

Prophet has a strong 70s sci-fi aesthetic and plays around with a story introduced by Rob Liefeld. Prophet is truly a sci-fi book unlike any other, and it’ll make readers stop and think about its hidden meanings and messages. It’s bizarre and fun, relying on bold artwork to tell much of the story. Prophet is published by Image Comics and created by Brandon Graham, Giannis Milogiannis, Farel Dalrymple, and Simon Roy.

Descender

Imagine a world, well, a universe full of bounty hunters, outlaws, and rogue AI. This is the foundation of TIM-21’s story: a young android who one day wakes up to find that he is one of the last of his kind. At least TIM-21 is not alone, as he has a loyal robot dog, Bandit, plus a mining droid (Driller). A much larger, more destructive robot has been tearing through the universe, destroying planets and moving on before anyone can react. Together, this unlikely trio will take off across the stars, avoiding bounty hunters, giant robots, and worse.

Beyond loving the story, the best part about reading Descender is that it doesn’t end there. The creative team came back for another related series, Ascender. Additionally, there are reports of an adaptation of Descender, though they are still in the very early stages. NBCUniversal currently owns the rights to the adaptation.

Descender is published by Image Comics and created by Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen.

Invisible Kingdom

Get ready for one of the prettiest space adventures in Invisible Kingdom. The story follows two women who unknowingly throw open the door to a conspiracy to end all conspiracies. On the one hand is Vess, a religious acolyte. On the other is Grix, a freighter pilot who has seen it all, except for this. Neither are ready for what they will find or the consequences they might face for pulling the truth into the light. Yet together, they possess insight from two sides of a very different world, giving them the tools to understand how deep the conspiracy and betrayal go.

Invisible Kingdom is a heavy read that is stunning and deeply fascinating. It portrays a world in which religion and megacorporations have conspired behind the scenes to take over everything, creating an oppressive system in the process. As such, it’s a fantastic read for anybody looking for a galactic adventure with a corporate dystopian element.

Dark Horse Comics publishes Invisible Kingdom under the Berger Books Imprint. It’s written by G. Willow Wilson and illustrated by Christian Ward.

Wasted Space

Billy Bane is a former prophet turned disgrace. As an ex-prophet, Billy used to speak for the Creator, but that put him in the position to see firsthand the damage and turmoil these prophecies caused. So Billy left that life behind. These days, Billy is more likely to be found diving headfirst into new and dangerous adventures, though sometimes he’s not all that willing. Now, Billy can do something to right some wrongs, fixing the mess that’s been made more permanently. On the bright side, Billy isn’t alone on this insane request.

Wasted Space encapsulates many complex themes into one entertaining series, with sarcastic characters, action, and an ongoing existential crisis. The artwork is unique and gritty, making it an excellent match to the plot. Wasted Space is published by Vault Comics, written by Michael Moreci, and illustrated by Hayden Sherman and Jason Wordie.

A-Force

As with DC Comics and Star Wars, Marvel Comics has plenty of cosmic adventures. There are more obvious choices, like Guardians of the Galaxy, plus lesser-known heroes (Darkhawk, Nova, etc.). However, we will talk about a team of known heroes who take on different galactic problems, the A-Force. A-Force is an all-female superhero team with a few surprises. Led by She-Hulk, the team includes Captain Marvel, Medusa, Singularity, Nico Minoru, and Dazzler. Other famous heroes join the ranks, coming and going as needed. Together, this team tackles different threats in the Marvel universe and thus shows a different side of Marvel. Each hero adds to the story, bringing their own backstory and complexity to the table.

A-Force is a heartfelt story about a group of heroes coming together to save the day – and support each other. While they have their differences, the team does a great job of showcasing their varying talents without sidelining anyone, which is refreshing.

A-Force is a 2015 Marvel series created by G. Willow Wilson, Marguerite Bennett, and Jorge Molina. The series is a spin-off from Marvel’s Secret Wars event, but readers only need a basic understanding of that event to dive in here.