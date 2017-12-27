The 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best New Comic Series

What better way to ring in the new year than to look back at all of the things that made 2017 great? That’s why the team at ComicBook.com is compiling lists of everything excellent from comics, television, movies, and anime, recognizing the best of the best in each category.

New comic series are constantly being released, offering new takes on old characters or bold ideas that have yet to be seen. There have been quite a few excellent launches in 2017, but the nominees on our list have all been exceptional. From relaunches and reboots to brand new storylines, many of these comics have seen critical acclaim or high sales.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “Big Two” like Marvel and DC Comics put out some awesome new series featuring unique approaches to classic characters, while Valiant put their flagship title in an unexpected direction. And BOOM! put out one of the most interesting takes on a classic dynamic for young adults. But only one could win.

And the winner of Best New Comic Series is…

Black Bolt, by Saladin Ahmed, Christian Ward, and Clayton Cowles!

This unique take on the deposed Inhuman king puts Black Bolt in a situation he’s rarely seen in. Imprisoned and depowered, the series explores the character’s humanity while broaching themes of duty, honor, camaraderie, and fatherhood.

But Ahmed’s scripts are amplified by Ward’s mind-bending layouts and eye-popping colors. Seeing Ward take on sequential artwork is always a massive treat, but seeing him create the fantastic prison setting ranks as some of his best work to date. His fight scenes are crisp and fluid, and he renders the superpowers with immaculate detail.

And of course, Cowles and Ward work well together, with the placement of the lettering never obtrusive. Cowles’ effect work adds to the creepy mood established by their mysterious warden, and he differentiates all of the unique characters with subtle tricks that most letterers would ignore.

Black Bolt is one of the most unique superhero titles being released today, and it deserves all of the recognition it gets.

We’ll be announcing more winners throughout the week, so be sure to check back on ComicBook.com to see if your favorites won. And don’t forget to tell us who and what your favorites were on Facebook and @ComicBookNOW on Twitter.

List of Nominees: