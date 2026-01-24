Steam Has a New First-Person Shooter With a 100% User Review Score and It’s Free

There is a new first-person shooter on Steam with a 100% user review score, and it is also 100% free. Those on Steam Deck are going to have to download it to test Steam Deck compatibility, though, and this is because Valve lists support of the machine as “Unknown.” Meanwhile, there are numerous user reviews for the game, but none mention the Valve handheld.

The new free Steam game is called Potion Knights, from Studio Knight Shift, which debuts with the new PC game. And apparently, it is a pretty good debut. While it being free no doubt inflates user reviews a bit, there are other free Steam games that don’t have a 100% approval rating. In fact, the vast majority don’t. What the user reviews do note is that while the game is short, it is really fun. Meanwhile, some of the user reviews praise the PS1-era graphics the game boasts.

An Up-Tempo First-Person Shooter

Potion Knight is pitched as an “intense” and “up-tempo” first-person shooter that is set in a medieval village called Cronenberg, which has been gripped by a brutally cold winter. It has also been overrun with creatures trying to steal the last bit of warmth from your body. You need to not only survive, but take down the corrupt alchemist who is behind it all.

“What can I say, it’s quite a fun game, although it’s short, but trying to get the high score is fun,” reads the top user review for the game. “Mechanics are cool, I found myself just spamming the slip ‘n’ slide upgrade, and I flew through the map. Combat is neat, and the boss fight is a nice touch.”

A second user review adds: “10/10 Really great for a free game, I had a lot of fun playing it.” A third user review highlights that while the game is short, it has a lot of replayability: “While being a relatively short game, the replayability is astounding.

As for why the game is free versus premium, we do not know, but it is probably because, as a premium game, it would have released without anyone noticing. Meanwhile, it being free spotlights the game, and more importantly, the developer. Many developers try this approach on Steam, but most don’t execute on the gameplan as well as Studio Knight Shift has.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.