Crunchyroll Finally Releases English Dub for 2025’s Darkest Anime

English dub fans can now check out the darkest breakout anime of last year as it has now come to Crunchyroll at last. There are quite a lot of new anime releases for English dub fans with Crunchyroll already as this month saw them start off a new wave of releases for the Winter 2026 anime schedule. But while the streaming service has been adding the English dubs for some of the newest anime, it has also been doing the work to fill in its back catalog for some of the biggest shows last year too.

This includes the surprise release of Takopi’s Original Sin, which now has an English dub available thanks to a new update. The series was lauded as one of the best anime releases of 2025 overall, and was certainly the darkest series that fans might have seen in action with Crunchyroll thanks to the themes it tackles with each character and episodes. But with the English dub now having all of its episodes streaming, even more fans can check it out in action for themselves.

Takopi’s Original Sin English Dub Releases on Crunchyroll

ENISHIYA

Directed by Shawn Gann, the English dub release covers all six of Takopi’s Original Sin’s episodes and is now streaming with Crunchyroll. The voice cast for the dub includes the likes of Abigail Blythe as Takopi, Emily Fajardo as Shizuka, Jill Harris as Marina, Ciarán Strange as Azuma, Kieren Regan as Junya, Lydia Mackay as Shizuka’s Mom, Trina Nishimura as Marina’s Mom, Aaron Roberts as Marina’s Dad, Colleen Clinkenbeard as Azuma’s Mom, Jim Foronda as Chappy, Molly Searcy as Happy Mama. Donna Xia, Reshel Mae, Jordan Colea, Gillian Lange, Lily Gast, Tyson Rinehart, Kevin D. Thelwell, Ethan Gallardo, Ben Stegmair, and Jim Foronda all signed on as additional voices.

Takopi’s Original Sin might only run for six episodes, but it was still one of the most impactful anime releases of 2025. It was not only the standout of that Summer when it first hit thanks to the strength of its premiere episode, but the full series run managed to stick around in fans’ minds despite how many shows actually came out last year. It was a very competitive year, but this miniseries still made a mark with fans in spite of the mountain surrounding it.

What Is Takopi’s Original Sin?

Adapting the original manga release from Taizan 5, Takopi’s Original Sin is directed by Shinya Iino for studio ENISHIYA. Keita Nagahara provided the character designs, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa composed the music. The series followed the titular Takopi, an alien from another world that’s come to Earth with the mission to spread happiness. But it’s not long before Earth is revealed to be much more intense than the alien could have ever expected.

Takopi’s Original Sin takes on some very real evils, and mature situations over the course of its episodes, but it hits much harder because it’s all very young children at the center of this abuse. Now that the English dub for the anime is finally available with Crunchyroll, now even more fans can see why it was such a breakout hit in 2025.

