PlayStation Plus Makes 2024 RPG That Takes Over 100 Hours to Complete Free for Limited Time

Sony’s PlayStation Plus has made a 2024 RPG that takes over 100 hours to complete free for a limited time. The PS5 game has specifically been made available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the middle and most expensive tiers of the Sony subscription service. Meanwhile, there is also a PS4 version of the game available for any and all still on the last-gen Sony console, which, according to active PSN numbers, is quite a bit.

How long the RPG in question is going to be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, we don’t know, but most contracts with the subscription service are for either 12 months or 24 months. Whatever the case, for the foreseeable future, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is free with these tiers of the PlayStation subscription service.

A 2024 RPG With Lots of Content

For those unfamiliar with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, it was released in 2024 by developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and publisher Sega as the ninth mainline installment in the Like a Dragon series, previously and more popularly known as the Yakuza series. Despite being the ninth mainline installment, it is actually a standalone experience, though there are returning characters, callbacks, and more for those who have played previous games, and, in particular, 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Meanwhile, it has since received its own spin-off, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, which was released last year.

Upon release, the RPG earned a Metacritic range of 89-92, making it one of the highest-rated games of its year and quietly one of the better RPGs of this console generation.

As alluded to, this new free PlayStation Plus RPG is a beast in terms of content. To this end, the PS4 and PS5 game takes at least 50 to 60 hours just to mainline the story. Add in major side content, and this number is more like 70 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need somewhere between 110 and 120 hours to do everything the game has to offer. As you would expect, this is the longest and biggest PlayStation Plus game released so far this year, though fellow new addition, Darkest Dungeon II, gives it a run for its money.

