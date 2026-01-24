Valve Just Made the Steam Machine Even More Exciting

The new Steam Machine is currently set to come out sometime in 2026, making it a potential game-changer for the current generation of consoles. Valve’s in-house games and assured place in the gaming landscape made that prospect already exciting for consumers, but it’s only more exciting now that Steam’s recent sales have come in. With more than 100 million users coming in every month, the Steam store is filled to the brim and growing every day, with more players than ever coming in and using the digital store.

While this has been a boon to PC gamers, console players are about to get to share in the wealth. The massive success of ARC Raiders in the final month of 2025 underscores just how massive the Steam store is and how large the concurrent player base for their biggest hits really are, hinting at the kind of crossover success the new Steam Machine is already set to take part in. The new Steam Machine is going to launch with a massive advantage that the established competition, like Microsoft and Son,y can’t quite match.

Valve’s Steam Success Sets It Up For Endless Possibilities

Courtesy of Embark Studios

Steam has been more successful than ever lately, with the digital platform serving as a major source of content for countless PC gamers. That success has translated into a shared space for all sorts of games and gamers, which is a huge advantage that the new Steam Machine is going to be launching with. Even while other corners of the industry have struggled in recent months and years, Valve’s recent successes with Steam have only further cemented its place in the gaming ecosystem. According to estimates from Alinea Analytics, December 2025 saw over 100 million Steam users spend $1.6 billion on games.

This was Steam’s best December ever, which was largely bolstered by the staggering success of ARC Raiders (which sold 1.2 million copies just between December 21st and January 4th). This level of success and financial security speaks to Valve’s ability to invest fully in a long-term goal, highlighting how their steady success can transform something like Steam — initially considered a risky venture by the publisher — into a gold standard in the industry. It’s the kind of backing that makes something like the Steam Machine all the more intriguing, especially if it comes with access to all the games Steam has to offer.

The Steam Machine Is Coming Into The Landscape With Countless Options

It’s hard to say just how many games Steam users have at their disposal, due to the sheer number of titles that come to the platform on a daily basis. This means that when the next Steam Machine launches sometime in 2026 and joins the console race, it’ll have an ingrained advantage over almost every other console on the market. While it will be pricey, the vast number of titles and the available computer power for the console will give gamers plenty of reason to give console-heavy players a reason to finally explore and take advantage of the Steam marketplace.

While the Nintendo Switch 2 has enough unique features and first-party titles to keep it unique alongside the competition, the success of the Steam store and the resources it’s afforded Valve mean the new Steam Machine could easily become a game-changer for Sony and Microsoft. Microsoft Games already releases plenty of their games through Steam, and the presence of the new Steam Machine as a possible competitor might be part of the impetus for Microsoft to bring some of their more well-established first-party franchises like Halo and Gears of War to other consoles. Coupled with the Steam Deck, Valve’s hardware is increasingly set to put it very far ahead in the console race that Sony has been largely dominating.

Why The New Steam Machine Is Exciting For Console Fans

Image courtesy of Valve

There have already been Steam Machines, and the Steam Deck has been a great way for non-PC gamers to enjoy the wealth of options that the platform allows for. However, there’s something particularly exciting about being able to set up a console experience that gives access to Steam’s offerings. The reliable digital service, frequent sales, and massive library are all exciting offerings that come from the raw power and potential of the Steam Machine, and the success of Steam last year in December alone suggests that the Steam users shouldn’t have to worry about the service going down any time soon.

As a lifelong console gamer, having a Steam Machine comes with a lot of perks that make it so enticing. One of the biggest is the size and scale of Steam’s success, which allows for endless gaming opportunities that will streamline the PC gaming experience for home audiences looking for local multiplayer or to play narrative-heavy games with friends and family present. Steam’s recent success only makes the future for the company seem brighter, and promises even more options for the Steam Machine’s eventual launch.