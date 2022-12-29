The 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Ongoing Comic Series

As with many years, 2022 has seen the launch of several successful ongoing comics, as well as the continuation of fan favorites. There has been plenty of titles for fans to sample and check out, with offerings from the Big 2 of Marvel Comics and DC, as well as independent and creator-owned comics. Sometimes it can feel overwhelming to look back and decide which heroes and series stood out from the pack. Luckily, the dedicated team at ComicBook.com has come together to do the dirty work for you by determining which ongoing comic series of 2022 stands above the rest.

And the winner of the 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Ongoing Comic is...

The Amazing Spider-Man by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.!

The creative team of Zeb Wells and John Romita came together to launch a new volume of Amazing Spider-Man following the conclusion of Spider-Man Beyond. Not only did they set up some new mysteries for Marvel's resident webhead, but mainstays like Mary Jane Watson also had new developments, like the introduction of a pair of kids for Mary Jane to help take care of with a new love interest.

2022 also saw the landmark nine-hundredth issue of Amazing Spider-Man. There was no better time to celebrate Spider-Man's 60th anniversary than with the return of his longtime nemesis Norman Osborn. But instead of Spider-Man and the former Green Goblin being at each other's throats, Peter Parker is working at Oscorp. Norman even provided Spider-Man with a brand new costume and his own Spidey glider to really shock fans. The surprises kept on coming, with the Marvel event series AXE: Judgment Day bringing back Gwen Stacy to really judge Spider-Man.

Zeb Wells brought his signature humor and storytelling to Amazing Spider-Man after a short tenure on the X-Men spinoff series Hellions. He hasn't missed a beat, even incorporating the likes of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel as a supporting character with an internship at Oscorp. Whether it's tying into larger Marvel stories like Judgment Day or steering the ship on the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover Dark Web, Spidey's in good hands with Zeb Wells.

As for John Romita Jr., Amazing Spider-Man marks his first ongoing series at Marvel after he returned to the publisher. Romita Jr. has worked with several of the top Spider-Man writers of this generation, and now Amazing Spider-Man once again features his iconic art in its monthly pages.

Congrats to the Amazing Spider-Man team on their Golden Issue Award win!

