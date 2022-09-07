Ms. Marvel Joins Spider-Man/X-Men Dark Web Crossover

The Dark Web crossover event involving Spider-Man and the X-Men is recruiting Ms. Marvel for a miniseries. Dark Web was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con, and was first teased in Free Comic Book Day 2022: Spider-Man/Venom #1 when Madelyne Pryor met up with Peter Parker's clone Ben Reilly, now going by the villainous alias Chasm. There will be several tie-ins to Dark Web among the Spider-Man and X-Men family of titles, including Ms. Marvel, who is a new intern at Oscorp, where Peter Parker is also working with his longtime nemesis, Norman Osborn.

According to GamesRadar, Dark Web: Ms. Marvel is a two-issue limited series from writer Sabir Pirzada and artist Francesco Mortarino. Pirzada was a writer for the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, while Mortarino is being billed as "your new favorite artist." Dark Web: Ms. Marvel is also described as "a bold and badass new vision of Ms. Marvel," meaning Kamala Khan may be heading for a new status quo change to go with her Oscorp internship.

"You know her, you love her! But this time, Kamala Khan may be in over her head," the solicitation for Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #1 reads. "Fresh off her first few weeks working as an intern at Oscorp, Ms. Marvel finds herself as the last line of defense against a bunch of deadly and dangerous experiments going HAYWIRE thanks to the Spider-Epic Dark Web! Things get even WORSE when Kamala finds herself in LIMBO, with no choice but to fight her way out!"

Pirzada also contributed a Ms. Marvel short story in the Marvel's Voices: Identity anthology one-shot.

"I could not be more thrilled to return to Kamala's world after writing her in Marvel's Voices: Identity and getting a chance to help introduce her to the small screen on Disney+," Pirzada said. "This time around, Kamala's facing a new challenge: the dangers of Limbo! And a few familiar faces – friends and foes – are bound to make some surprise appearances on this adventure!"

"Sabir's work on this series is a TREAT THAT CANNOT BE MISSED! Set against the backdrop of the craziest Spider-Saga in years, Dark Web, his rendition of Kamala – with artist Francesco Mortarino – has so much damn heart that it's IMPOSSIBLE not to root for her," editor Devin Lewis added, "Which is GREAT, because Kamala and her family are in the center of the action as Dark Web tears through the city, so she's going to need all the help she can get."

Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #1 goes on sale in December. A look at the issue's cover by Daredevil artist Marco Checchetto, along with preview pages from Francesco Mortarino, are below.