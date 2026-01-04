30 Years on, The Original Power Rangers Reunite in 2026 For a New Release

It’s hard to believe, but 30 years have passed since the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers first burst onto television screens in 1993, turning a group of color-coded teenagers into a global phenomenon. Now, in 2026, the original team is set to reunite in a bold new comic book release that promises to reimagine their legacy and thrust them into uncharted storytelling territory.

For a franchise initially built around toy sales and monster-of-the-week plots, the enduring cultural relevance of Power Rangers speaks volumes about its impact. What started as a campy adaptation of Japan’s Super Sentai series quickly became a generation-defining show. Yet, for many fans, the heart of the franchise will always be the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — the team that taught kids about teamwork and standing up for what’s right. Now, three decades later, their return presents an opportunity to delve into the deeper themes of heroism.

Power Rangers: The Weight of 30 Years

For the kids who grew up watching Jason, Kimberly, Billy, Zack, Trini, and Tommy save Angel Grove, the world has changed dramatically in the years since. Those kids have grown up, faced their own challenges, and perhaps even shared the franchise with their children. Similarly, the original Rangers have also grown — at least, that’s what the upcoming comic promises to explore. Set to debut as part of Penguin Random House’s Comics Giveaway Day in May 2026, the new story brings the original lineup together for the first time in years. Unlike in the series’ early days, the Rangers are no longer teenagers with attitude. Revisiting them as fully realized adults allows for a level of emotional complexity that the original series could never have achieved. It’s a bold move.

The decision to reunite the original team in comic book form may also reflect the increasing creative freedom that the franchise has found in recent years. While the television series remains a cornerstone, it has often been constrained by the need to appeal to younger audiences and sell toys. The comics, on the other hand, have become a space for deeper, more experimental storytelling. BOOM! Studios, which has been publishing Power Rangers comics since 2016, has earned praise for its ability to balance nostalgia with innovation, crafting stories that honor the franchise’s history while pushing it in new directions.

The upcoming comic issue isn’t just about the original team, though. It’s part of a larger narrative that spans multiple eras of the Power Rangers universe. From crossovers featuring Rangers from different timelines to darker, standalone tales, the issue promises to explore the franchise’s mythology in ways that feel fresh and ambitious. But the reunion of the Mighty Morphin team is undoubtedly the highlight. Fans will see familiar faces like Billy Cranston, who calls the team back to action, and they’ll feel the absence of Tommy Oliver, a character whose legacy looms large over the story. With a Disney+ reboot on the horizon and the comics continuing to push boundaries, the franchise is proving that it’s more than just a relic of the ’90s.

