Today Is A Bad Day For Power Rangers Fans

The Power Rangers franchise is in a period of flux at the moment, with some aspects of the franchise still in limbo while other corners are roaring back to life. The Playmates Mighty Morphin Power Rangers toyline recently launched and is currently in stores, while an upcoming live-action TV series is also in the works for Disney+. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a new Power Rangers TV series since Cosmic Fury, and now one of the most consistent Power Rangers entities is coming to an end.

Over the past five years, one of the most consistent aspects of the Power Rangers franchise has been the comics created by BOOM! Studios, and while the previous years-long storyline came to a close, a new series launched in its wake, known as Power Rangers Prime. This was a bold shakeup in the comics side of the franchise, but an early solicitation from Penguin Random House has revealed that the series is coming to an end much earlier than expected, so it’s not a pleasant day for Power Rangers fans in the least.

The official details for Power Rangers Prime #15 were revealed on Penguin Random House’s official website, and the official description reveals that issue #15 is the penultimate chapter of the series (H/T Screen Rant). That means issue #16 will be the final issue, and it’s not clear what will happen with the franchise at BOOM! Studios after Prime has concluded its run. You can check out the official description for Power Rangers Prime #15 below.

“The LEGION RAVAGER has arrived! In this penultimate chapter of the Prime Power Rangers’ adventures, our heroes must fight for their lives against a dangerous new villain who miiiiiiight just be a familiar face to fans of the Zeo Rangers…

As tensions rise and family bonds reach a breaking point, the Prime Rangers are tested as never before. Will they find courage in the face of a galactic threat to fight for each other and their home? Superstar writer Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) alongside acclaimed artist Federico Sorressa (Green Hornet/Miss Fury) raise the stakes for this iconic franchise!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers made its BOOM! Studios debut in 2016, delivering a story that had many of the elements from the original television series but wasn’t beholden to that canon or continuity. It began after the Green Ranger joined the team, and since then the series has grown and evolved to not only include other Power Rangers teams and villains, but it has also introduced alternate universes that set up a swath of amazing additions to the franchise, including Lord Drakkon, the Coinless, the Solar Rangers, and much, much more.

After the series ended that chapter of the world, a new series launched called Power Rangers Prime, which brought in Lauren Shiba and Rita Repulsa but also introduced a mostly new team of Rangers, who were living in a world that had been overtaken by the Eltarians. There have been many new concepts in the series, and there was never a specific number of issues mentioned when it launched, so it’s not known what the original plan was for how long the series would run.

That said, this does feel a bit sudden, and it’s not known what will happen with the Power Rangers franchise at BOOM! Studios in the future. We’ll have to wait and see, but if this is the real end of Power Rangers comics at BOOM! Studios, it will certainly be the end of a truly phenomenal era of comics for franchise fans.

