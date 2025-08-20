7 DC Heroes Spider-Man Can’t Beat

Spider-Man has always been one of Marvel’s most popular heroes, and that’s meant he’s shown up just about everywhere. Where Spider-Man goes, sales usually follow, so he’s had team-ups with basically every Marvel hero you can name, and then some that even the most devoted Spider-Man fans have forgotten. Spider-Man is one of the most respected heroes in the superhero community; while he can be somewhat annoying when he’s quipping in battle, everyone knows that he’s as tough as he is humorous. Many heroes have experienced this first hand. Spider-Man has fought plenty of heroes out there, and thanks to his powers and intelligence, he’s beaten a lot of them.

Marvel and DC Comics are starting to cross over again for the first time in decades. While Spider-Man hasn’t been announced to have his own crossover with a DC character yet, it’s only a matter of time before Marvel’s most popular hero gets himself a crossover comic. Whenever heroes meet, there’s always a fight at first, as both sides usually assume the other is a villain. There are a lot of DC heroes that Spider-Man would be able to beat, but there are also a lot of them that Spider-Man doesn’t have a chance against. These seven DC heroes would trounce Spider-Man, their greater power and skill making all the difference.

7) Big Barda

Courtesy of DC Comics

Big Barda has had a life that few others could actually survive. Barda was raised in Granny Goodness’s Orphanage, a place of torture and degradation unlike anything on Earth. Barda was able to survive the most terrible treatment imaginable and actually thrived, so Granny made Barda a Female Fury, one of Darkseid’s most feared soldiers. Barda rose through the ranks and soon became the leader of the Female Furies. However, she gave all of that up for the love of Scott Free, the hero Mister Miracle, the two of them escaping Apokolips and making a life for themselves on New Genesis and Earth. Barda is strong on another level. She’s at least Wonder Woman level strong, which is vastly stronger than Spider-Man. She’s invulnerable to anything but the strongest villains out there, having taken beatings that would kill lesser heroes. Barda is also a better fighter than Spider-Man. Spider-Man’s only real advantages are his spider-sense and speed, but Spider-Man’s not untouchable. One shot from Barda is going throw him for a loop, and that’s going to allow her to hurt him. One punch will become two, two will became four, four will become ten, and Barda is going be the last person standing.

6) Alan Scott

Courtesy of DC Comics

Alan Scott is the first Green Lantern, having found his magic lamp and ring on a train he was on. Scott was able to survive the crash of that train because of the ring, and became the first Green Lantern, battling the greatest villains of the Golden Age. He’s a founding member of the Justice Society of America, and has been fighting the good fight for over 80 years. Alan Scott’s ring allows him to create constructs of anything he can imagine, and that’s going to be a huge problem for Spider-Man. Alan Scott doesn’t have Spider-Man’s physical strength, but he can use his ring to create forcefields that can protect from basically any harm. While they can be broken, Spider-Man doesn’t have nearly enough power to do so. Scott has the reach advantage, as well; Spider-Man may be a lot stronger than Alan, but he’s never going to be able to get close enough to do any damage. The spider-sense is going to make a lot of difference in the fight, but Scott is going to realize what’s happening and just use the ring to grab Spider-Man and hold him still. Without the ability to move or do anything, Scott will handily defeat Spider-Man. Spider-Man is good, but Scott is much, much better. His superior power and experience will allow him to easily defeat Spider-Man.

5) The Flash

Courtesy of DC Comics

The Flash is the fastest man alive. There have been multiple Flashes over the years, starting with the Golden Age Jay Garrick, and since then some of the greatest heroes ever have worn the lightning bolt. Barry Allen brought the Flash back to prominence, using his scientific knowledge to come up with all new ways to use speed. Allen took on a sidekick, young Wally West, and eventually West would replace Allen as the Flash after the latter’s death. Wally West has become the best Flash, mastering the Speed Force, the source of the Flashes’ powers, in ways that no one else could. In fact, an argument can be made that the Flash is the most powerful hero on Earth, the Speed Force allowing him to do things that would get him a win over heroes as powerful as Superman or Martian Manhunter. Spider-Man is stronger, but the Flash is infinitely faster, and that’s going to win this fight for him. Spider-Man might be able to use his webbing to get an early advantage over the Flash, but that’s not going to last very long. The Flash will be able to move faster than Spider-Man, so the spider-sense isn’t going to make a lick of difference. The Flash can end this fight at any time. However, I feel like Peter and Wally would like each other, so Wally would probably bring him back to the house for dinner with the West family.

4) Martian Manhunter

Courtesy of DC Comics

Martian Manhunter is an extremely underrated hero. J’onn J’onnz was a native of Mars, working as the Martian equivalent of a police officer. When the Curse of H’Ronmeer, a firestorm caused by Jonnz’s brother, destroyed the Green Martians, Martian Manhunter was pulled away from the planet by an experiment on Earth. He’s been here ever since, working as a detective and policeman before becoming a superhero. Martian Manhunter is basically the Swiss Army knife of the superhero community. Martian Manhunter has super strength, super speed, enhanced senses, invulnerability, shapeshifting, Martian vision (a version of heat vision without the heat), telepathy, invisibility, and intangibility. He’s basically a telepathic Superman that can phase through things while invisible if he so chooses. While he does have a weakness to fire, there’s a good chance that Spider-Man will never realize that. Martian Manhunter is vastly stronger and faster than Spider-Man, and his telepathy will allow him to figure out Spider-Man’s spider-sense. Martian Manhunter has every advantage in this fight, and they’re so insurmountable that Spider-Man has little chance to pull off a victory.

3) Batman

Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman doesn’t seem like he should be able to beat Spider-Man, but underestimating Batman has been the last thing a lot of villains have done before getting knocked out. Batman has trained his body to physical and mental perfection; he’s as close to superhumanly strong as fast as it’s possible to be, and is a master of basically every fighting art out there. His utility belt gives him a variety of weapons, allowing Batman to take down the most dangerous villains. Spider-man seemingly has every advantage over Batman, except for one — Batman is much smarter than Spider-Man, especially when it comes to combat. Batman is going to be quickly figure out that Spider-Man has a way of anticipating his attacks. At this point, the spider-sense is just a problem to solve, and Batman is an expert at solving problems in combat. This is going to be a fight that tests Batman like few others, but in the end Batman is going to get the victory, using his variety of weapons and expert tactics to defeat Spider-Man. It’ll be an amazing fight, but Batman beats everyone. That’s just the way it goes.

2) Wonder Woman

Courtesy of DC Comics

Wonder Woman is one of the greatest heroes on Earth, and in many ways, she is the most formidable. Raised to be the greatest of the Amazons, Wonder Woman is ridiculously strong and durable (she’s not Superman level, but she’s close enough that it doesn’t make any difference to the people she’s fighting; she’s lifted the Washington Monument and that should tell you a lot) and has mastered the hand to hand combat skills of her people, a group that has been fighting against gods and monsters for millennia. She can fly and is super fast, and her Lasso of Truth is unbreakable. Wonder Woman isn’t just a great fighter, she’s also an expert at defense; the few times she goes up against enemies stronger than her, she’s able to avoid or block most of their attacks, using her fighting skills to use any opening against them. Spider-Man is also a master of defense, but that’s only going to help for so long. Wonder Woman is stronger and more durable, and Wondy and Spidey are probably at the same level when it comes to speed. However, Wonder Woman is a better fighter and has infinite stamina. Spider-Man is going to get tired, and Wonder Woman isn’t. After that, it’s all over but the punching.

1) Superman

Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman is the greatest superhero in comics, full stop. He’s saved the universe entirely on his own numerous times, and has been the difference maker in basically every battle he’s fought in. Superman’s powers have changed a lot over the years; he’s weaker than he was in the pre-Crisis years, but more powerful than he was in the Golden Age or currently. Spider-Man isn’t as strong or fast as Superman, and can’t take nearly as much damage. That’s going to be a huge problem for Spider-Man. Superman is fast enough where he could end this fight without throwing a punch, just wrapping Spider-Man up with multiple steel i-beams. If this battle came down an actual fight, there’s no hope. Superman is so much faster than Spidey, that Spider-Man’s defensive skills aren’t going to make any difference. Superman is too strong for webbing to hold him, so none of those tricks are going to work. Superman would easily defeat Spider-Man, but I’m pretty sure they would become the best of friends after the fight.

