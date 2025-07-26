6 DC Comics Characters with Marvel Counterparts

The world of comic books is filled with iconic superheroes, and none are more influential than those from DC Comics and Marvel Comics. These two legendary publishers have crafted expansive comic book universes filled with characters who boast unique powers, fascinating origin stories, and fiercely loyal fan-bases. Over the decades, fans and critics alike have pointed out numerous DC and Marvel character comparisons, highlighting how certain heroes seem to mirror each other in surprising ways.

From similar costumes and shared abilities to nearly identical backstories, it’s clear that some Marvel counterparts to DC heroes were inspired by characters from the other universe. This has led to countless debates about DC vs Marvel characters, with fans speculating which came first or who did it better. Still, these superhero parallels show just how interconnected the creative worlds of Marvel and DC really are. So let’s now check out 6 DC Comics characters and their Marvel counterparts.

6) Shazam and Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel and Shazam are ironically two sides of the same coin. Originally, the character now known as Shazam was actually called Captain Marvel and debuted in 1939 under Fawcett Comics. However, legal battles with Marvel Comics — who later introduced their own Captain Marvel — forced DC Comics (which had acquired Fawcett’s hero) to rebrand. Despite the character’s roots, DC decided to rename him “Shazam,” based on the magical word that Billy Batson announces to transform into Shazam. So, Captain Marvel, from DC, became Shazam, and Marvel Comics maintained the name Captain Marvel for characters like Carol Danvers and Walter Lawson.

5) Green Arrow and Hawkeye

It might seem that only superheroes have counterparts between DC and Marvel, but the overlap extends beyond powers and costumes. A clear example is DC’s Green Arrow and Marvel’s Hawkeye. Green Arrow debuted in 1941, while Hawkeye followed in 1964 — both expert archers with trick arrows and rebellious streaks. They share the “bad boy” persona and serve as non-superpowered heroes among gods. However, key differences remain: Oliver Queen is a wealthy billionaire with political zeal, while Clint Barton is a working-class sharpshooter. Similar in skill, sure, but different lives.

4) Wonder Woman and Valkyrie

DC’s Wonder Woman and Marvel’s Valkyrie share deep roots in myth and warrior tradition, making them natural counterparts. Wonder Woman, introduced in 1941, is an Amazon princess from Themyscria, while Valkyrie, who debuted in 1970, draws from Norse mythology, representing the legendary Asgardian shield-maidens. Both characters reflect ideals of strength, honor, and female empowerment, shaped by ancient, polytheistic pantheons. In this way, DC and Marvel are not just mirroring each other’s characters but their sources of inspiration as well. Life imitating art, and all that, apparently.

3) Deadshot and Bullseye

Green Arrow isn’t the only expert marksman with a Marvel counterpart as the villain Deadshot, himself, has his own counterpart in Marvel’s Bullseye. Both are known for their deadly accuracy and roles as expert, and often paid, assassins. Deadshot first appeared all the way back in 1950 while Bullseye later debuted in Daredevil, in 1976. Each is infamous for never missing a shot–with Deadshot being well-versed in guns, while Bullseye maintains the reputation of being a human rifle scope. It’s a wonder, then, as to who is truly the better shot?

2) Batman and Moon Knight

Batman has a clear, and perhaps unexpected, counterpart in the Marvel character Moon Knight, who saw a major rise in popularity, since the year 2022. Batman, of course, first appeared in 1939, while Moon Knight debuted decades later in 1975. Despite the gap, however, the two share striking similarities: both have tragic backstories, rely on gadgets, and even use fear to fight crime in their designated cities. Still, one of the key differences lies in Moon Knight’s supernatural elements, which contrast sharply with Batman’s forensic perspective. The man, as most know, hates magic, after all.

1) Deathstroke and Deadpool

One of the most surprising parallels on this list happens between DC’s Deathstroke and Marvel’s Deadpool. This connection is no accident, either–Dead pool was originally created as a parody of Deathstroke. At the time, Cable was the more prominent Marvel character, while Deadpool’s creation deliberately mirrored that of Deathstroke’s traits. Aside from that, however, the parody between them often appears in even the smallest details–like the fact that Deadpool’s name is “Wade Wilson,” a parody of Deathstroke’s name, “Slade Wilson.” So, really, even the most different of characters has the chance of being similar to each other-demonstrating an interesting overall relationship between DC and Marvel for all to see.