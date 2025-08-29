7 Marvel Characters Who Need a Horror Title After Hulk

Superhero comics and horror comics are more often than not depicted as different entities. After all, heroes fight crime and villains while horror comics are typically darker and twistier tales. But that doesn’t mean that superheroes and horror doesn’t collide Phillip Kennedy Johnson has made that very clear in comics recently, with seemingly every title he works on a horror title and each of those books great success. The body horror take on the Hulk is getting a series with The Infernal Hulk arriving in November. There’s also the cosmic zombie story in Green Lantern: War Journal, and the ghost mystery of Batman and Robin.

Johnson has done it all, blending heroes with horror and it’s been phenomenal and now, we want to see more characters get the horror treatment. Here are seven we think would be well-suited to darker tales.

7) Spider-Man

Peter Parker has always had a somewhat sci-fi origin when it comes down to it. But while he has had plenty of villains who are creeps in their own ways, he hasn’t had a straight up horror story. While he’s dealt with the demon Mephisto, Morbius the living vampire, and everyone’s worst nightmare Paul Rabin, he’s never fought anyone that’s from a pure horror background.

You could explore more body horror with his spider abilities, or even go back to his symbiote days. With how joyful he is when he gets to be, it would be interesting to see him deal with threats you’d see in a Batman title or straight up ghosts. It would be a decent sized risk to send the character in this direction but could pay off super well if handled correctly.

6) Daredevil

While ol’ hornhead may be dealing with some supernatural threats right now, it needs to be cranked up a notch. With how dark and moody his stuff always is, he’s a shoo-in for more horror threats. Muse was the closest in recent years and should be aimed in that direction even more. Even amping up the supernatural elements of the Hand could work to send Daredevil down a more horror directed path.

Another angle you could take is with how much Matt’s Catholicism affects his views with demonic entities. Religion and horror go hand in and and add that to his own devil imagery and you have a lot of fun stuff you can do with one of Marvel’s best. With how eerie his books are, full on horror would work so well with the guy.

5) Namor

Namor may not have a ton of solo titles to his name but he deserves more and there’s a lot you can do with the unknown of the deep. With countless things we don’t know about our oceans as well as ghost stories surrounding it, it feels like a perfect storm to give Namor a horror spin.

It’s a bit on the nose, but if Marvel wants to push Namor to rival Aquaman this would certainly be the way to go. In other words, Marvel should release the kraken in this scenario and get dark with the Submariner.

4) Captain America

Marvel’s top soldier would make an interesting protagonist in a horror story. A noble, hard working soldier that wants to see the best in everyone up against undead creatures would be a really great read. Having to put aside his ideals to save not just himself but the people being afflicted by evil would feel right at home for Steve. Throw in Bucky or even have Sam as Cap and it can work the same way. Honestly, any iteration of Captain America in a straight horror story just feels like untapped potential.

3) The Ultimates

Deniz Camp’s The Ultimates is a generational run on the Avengers type of team. Already stuck in a dystopian world, adding more straight up horror centric enemies would only make things better from a story perspective. As the only ones willing to take on something supernatural or fantastical, horror would fit these heroes well.

Already bonded together because of their current circumstances, this found family can deal with horrifying threats and walk away from it as if it’s normal. With each character already being tortured in more ways than one in their own stories, they all have the makings of great horror protagonists.

2) The New Mutants

Another team that’s tip-toed into being a horror title are The New Mutants. They just need to go for it at this point Already dealing with more supernatural elements that the other X-Men teams, the New Mutants need to embrace the dark side. With the mystic threats like the demon bear, Warlock’s father the Magus, and Magik’s demons form Limbo, they’re practically a horror book as it is. Being the team to get their hands dirty, they’d be the best ones to take on zombies or something truly chilling. It’d be perfect.

1) Sabertooth

This one would be a bit different but having a horror book with Sabertooth as the threat rather than the protagonist would be so cool. He’s already a slasher as is but making him even darker would just be next level. Throw in anyone else besides Wolverine to go up against him and you’d have a story that could get deep into the character and dark, too. Sabretooth is already creepy. Going full horror is just the next logical step.

What Marvel character do you want to see headline a horror series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.