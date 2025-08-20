The 5 Best New Characters in the Ultimate Universe

Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe has been one of the best things they’ve produced in a long time. Much like the original Ultimate Universe, this new version has been bringing new and bold takes to classic characters as well as creating new ones entirely. One of the biggest characters of the original Ultimate universe is Miles Morales, he made they jump to 616 after 2015’s Secret Wars. While we can’t say who could make the jump from the Ultimate universe to the mainstream universe, we have a good feeling about these ones. They’re easily the best characters the new Ultimate Universe has given readers.

With a little under two years under Marvel’s belt this Ultimate Universe is a worthy rival to the original. It’s too early to say if it’s better but the characters are really solid compared to the original, especially these five.

5) Maystorm

Mei Igarashi is one of the founders of the Ultimate universe’s X-Men. Not your average team of X-Men, Mei’s team is inspired by a freedom fighter in West Africa who masters the storms. Spoiler alert, it’s Ororo Munroe so it’s no surprise that there are heroes with the same powers and thus, Mei became Maystorm.

The first original X-Men character in that universe, she’s also the most fun of the bunch. Taking the X-Men back ton basics by making the heroes students again, Mei is your average teenager girl with weather powers. Bubbling with personality among the rest of this starting out team, she has made quite the name for herself here as one of the most fun characters in Ultimate X-Men.

4) Human Torch

Not exactly a new character, but one that may be somewhat unfamiliar to newer readers is the original Human Torch. The original Human Torch was an android named Jim Hammond. Later retooled as the body of the Vision, he’s a character that has mostly been forgotten. That’s why it’s so great to see a new version of Jim in this new Ultimate Universe, offering a little something to older readers and new readers alike.

His actions have also helped endear him to readers, as he told Captain America he burned Hitler alive, a pretty impressive feat. We’re not sure what the future holds for Jim but we hope he stays for a long time in the Ultimate universe. Hopefully he can burn a few more fascists while he’s at it.

3) Doom

Easily the most tragic version of Reed Richards, he was forced into becoming this world’s Doom. The most tragic figure of the Ultimates, he has become one of it’s most popular characters. He manages to be a perfect fusion of Reed and Doom while finding his own path as a new character entirely.

Almost every fan wants the best for this Reed. The man just wants his family back, and have his own version of happy ever after. He’s gone through so much and if anyone deserves to take down the Maker once and for all it’s Reed himself. This is perhaps the only time we’d want to see Doom come out on top.

2) She-Hulk

Lejori Zakaria aka She-Hulk of Earth 6160, was one of the first people to join the new Ultimates. Being much different than Jennifer Walters, Lejori is from the Pacific Islands and is a victim of nuclear testing. She became the figure of hope among her tribe and joined the Ultimates as She-Hulk.

If Charli’s the soul of the team, Lejori is it’s heart. She cares about them as they were her own family and wants to see the best in them. Without any traditional training she’s easily one of their strongest members but the second she’s trained, it’ll be game over for her enemies.

1) Hawkeye

The fan favorite of the new characters is Charli Ramsey, Earth 6160’s Hawkeye. They took up the mantle after Clint Barton threw the mantle away. The two-spirited individual found the costume and made it their own. With a strong passion for their indigenous heritage, they’ve quickly found a spot as one of the best heroes on that Earth.

The first from The Ultimates to go solo so far, Charli has made waves among the team. While it’s a one-shot to start, it could lead to so much more in the future too. Charli has become the soul of the Ultimates and we wouldn’t want it any other way. Here’s to more of them in the future.

Who’s your favorite new character from the Ultimate Universe? Let us know down in the comments.