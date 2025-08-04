7 Superheroes Who Should Just Retire



Being a superhero is hard work. There are seemingly constant threats of varying levels of seriousness to defend the population against, battles that take a serious toll and we don’t just mean physically. Being a superhero has major impact on the body and the soul, with some superheroes taking on a lot of personal trauma in their role as protector of the masses and for some, they’ve been at this so long that maybe they should consider hanging up the cape. That’s right, there are characters that have gone through so much in the name of heroics that they maybe should just retire already.There’s only so much torment a character can take.

Thankfully some of these characters have legacies lined up to take over but would rather die in the never ending battle. Let’s take a look at who needs to be chilling on a beach with a margarita after calling it quits.

1) Batman

Bruce has been through the ringer the past few years. He’s the most likely to get killed before he retires but it’s time to hang up the cowl. He just needs find some happiness, go to therapy, and live out the rest of his days doing whatever rich people do. A lot of people would argue Dick should takeover as Batman and he definitely shouldn’t. He’s Nightwing and has his own priorities and issues; let Tim get a crack at it. Let anyone, really. Just someone get Bruce to hang up the cape. He’s done enough.

2) Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

What can’t be said about 616 Peter Parker? He’s been through Gwen Stacy’s death, “The Clone Saga”, dying, and Paul, just to name a few ways he’s been put through the wringer. He can’t catch a break it seems so maybe it’s time for him to just hang up the costume. Peter wouldn’t do it because of his moral code and feeling like he has this great responsibility, but he should have Miles take over. With how much trauma hangs around Peter he should consider stopping the fight. He deserves happiness. Just take some time off and focus on his career, he’d do fine. In fact, there might even be some very cool stories to be told with a Peter Parker in a mentor role.

3) Jay Garrick



Jay Garrick is the old man of the Flash family and honestly, for that reason alone it’s time for him to retire. He’s a great character and has done some epic things, but the truth is that he has had a long career. At this point, the original Flash has more than earned the right to slow down and enjoy his life. Heck, even Barry Allen retired his powers. Maybe Jay should take a note from his successor and do the same.

4) Wolverine (Logan)

Logan is in a similar boat as Jay Garrick. He’s been around for so long and now with Laura co-owning the Wolverine mantle with him, it’s time for Logan to retire. He’s had a good long run as a hero for all of his life but he needs to live off the grid in the forest somewhere. There’s not much more to his life except torment, if anyone deserves to have some rest it’s him. He could always stay at the school if he wanted but it wouldn’t be right for him. A man like this doesn’t need to be a teacher unless he wants to. With how much pain and trauma he’s had, it’s time to retire. Whatever that is to him remains to be seen but he’ll be fine as long as he has a few thousand cigars and just as much beer.

5) Hal Jordan

Hal just needs to put the ring up at this point. He’s been through so many character changes that he needs to rest for a while. Especially after his infamous Parallax crash out, he should find some peace. He’s the definition of burning the candle at both ends, and all that’s left is the string. For his own sake he should just stop and call it a day. It’s always fascinated me how he was able to move past killing his friends and how cool they were with him being a hero again after that. Sure it brought back a status quo everyone missed but there should have been strong repercussions in the end. I hope whatever happens next for him, he can find peace.

6) Professor Xavier

Once a decent man and know a complete psycho, Charles needs to just disappear at this point. The insane crimes Chuck has done in recent years speak for themselves. Selling out the mutants and killing them to forcefully create peace, he’s truly become the sort of villain he once fought against and turned into someone his sister Cassandra Nova would be proud of.

Seeing how much Chuck has turned into how Magneto was back in the day may have soured a lot of fans overtime. All we know is that Kitty called it when she said “Professor Xavier is a jerk.” Because he is.

7) Cyclops

This one should have happened a long time ago: let Scott relax for five minutes. The best thing that happened with Scott was retiring and becoming a father with Madelyne Pryor when Nathan was born. He’s faced so much persecution along with fighting for what’s right. Whether it’s with Jean or Madelyne he deserves the quiet life. It’s what every Cyclops fan wants; we want good things to happen for Scott, for some of the burden of all mutantkind to be taken off his shoulders. All we know is the man deserves peace and quiet.

What heroes do you think should retire? Let us know down in the comments.