Marvel’s Next X-Men Event Brings Back Charles Xavier as a Mutant Fugitive on the Run

We already know what the X-Men event of 2025 is, and it features the founder of the X-Men, Charles Xavier. The Krakoa era ended with Charles Xavier being arrested for his many crimes and sentenced to Graymalkin Prison, the former home of the X-Men. He’s sat quietly serving his time, but something will spur Xavier to break out in X-Manhunt, an eight-part crossover debuting in March. Unlike the “Raid on Graymalkin” crossover currently taking place between X-Men and Uncanny X-Men, “X-Manhunt” will also include the other ongoing X-titles NYX, Storm, X-Factor, and an Exceptional X-Men tie-in, concluding in the X-Manhunt Omega double-sized one-shot.

“We’ve mostly been keeping the various groups of X-characters separated from one another as we set up the post-Krakoa landscape,” Executive Editor Tom Brevoort explained. “But it feels like now is the right time to send them crashing into one another. And who better to instigate this situation than the disgraced Professor X, who has intimate connections with almost all of our key players?”

“Driven by mysterious new purpose, Professor X frees himself from captivity to undertake a mission of personal significance,” a description of X-Manhunt reads. “He has no time to lose as a telepathic virus wreaks havoc on his mind—and those around him! The hunt for the most dangerous mutant in the world begins, and Professor X desperately calls on his X-Men. Some are ready to forgive. Others are not. And while his once loyal followers clash to decide his fate, the X-Men’s founder will be forced to reckon with his tarnished legacy once and for all!”

Fans can expect some surprising alliances and betrayals in “X-Manhunt.” Part of the fun will be seeing which X-Men side with Professor X and which ones still hold a grudge over his betrayal in the Fall of X. Xavier’s heel turn was unexpected, but it allowed other X-Men like Rogue and Kitty Pryde to step into larger leadership roles in X-Men: From the Ashes. It appears another giant status quo shakeup for the X-Men is in the cards.

You can find the covers and solicitations for all eight parts of “X-Manhunt” below.

UNCANNY X-MEN #11 -– “X-MANHUNT” PART ONE

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 3/5

“X-MANHUNT” PART ONE!

At the end of the Orchis War, Charles Xavier surrendered himself to the authorities and allowed himself to be imprisoned in Graymalkin Prison! But now something has spurred him into action, into escaping his incarceration and embarking on a mad scramble across the nation! What has caused Professor X to go on the run? And will his assorted pupils move to protect him, recapture him or kill him? The answer, of course, is all of the above. In this opening chapter, Rogue and her team of X-Men are forced to ally with their worst enemy in order to betray their most trusted friend!

NYX #9 -– “X-MANHUNT” PART TWO

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 3/5

“X-MANHUNT” PART TWO!

Charles Xavier is on the run, and his first stop is New York – but there are plenty of mutants in the city who want nothing to do with the most recent master plan of the disgraced Professor X! Will the return of their dearly departed mentor bolster the burgeoning community that calls itself NYX or tear everything they’ve built apart? What does Xavier want from the city? What is he willing to do to get what he wants? And – perhaps most alarmingly of all – who else is waiting in the wings to strike?!

STORM #6 -– “X-MANHUNT” PART THREE

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

On Sale 3/5

“X-MANHUNT” PART THREE!

Fugitive Charles Xavier seeks refuge in Storm Sanctuary, Storm’s floating home in Atlanta City, and the (Alaskan) X-Men take notice. Will Storm and the X-Men join forces with Professor X to prevent his return to prison by any means necessary, or will they fall victim to opposing views that will send X-Men against X-Men in a bloody brawl to the death? And making his From the Ashes debut is the unstoppable devourer – the blue-skinned Zulu titan…Maggott!

X-MEN #13 -– “X-MANHUNT” PART FOUR

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by NETHO DIAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 3/12

“X-MANHUNT” PART FOUR!

The X-Men have caught up with their erstwhile mentor Charles Xavier on his mad scramble across the country. But they aren’t the only ones who’ve found him!

X-FACTOR #8 -– “X-MANHUNT” PART FIVE

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 3/12

“X-MANHUNT” PART FIVE!

Charles Xavier has escaped from prison, and X-Factor must track him down! But how will the X-Men react to X-Factor hunting their founder? And what will happen when Havok and Cyclops collide?!

X-FORCE #9 – “X-MANHUNT” PART SIX

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by MARCUS TO

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

On Sale 3/19

“X-MANHUNT” PART SIX!

Sage and Professor X go way back, to another war and another time. But now, in his hour of most desperate need, will Sage use her talents to aid Professor X’s quest…or put a stop to his manic mission? The penultimate chapter of X-MANHUNT brings X-Force into the fray!

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #7 – “X-MANHUNT” COLLATERAL DAMAGE!

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art and Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

On Sale 3/19

X-MANHUNT – COLLATERAL DAMAGE!

With Charles Xavier on the run, Emma Frost and Kitty Pryde reckon with their own dreams and fears for the future of mutantkind. Axo feels pushed away from the team and pulled closer and closer to charismatic technologist Sheldon Xenos. But is Xenos who he claims to be? (Spoiler: He is not!)

X-MANHUNT OMEGA #1 – “X-MANHUNT” FINALE!