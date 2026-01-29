A Quiet Place: Storm Warning Brings the Horror to the Midwest (And You Can Read the First Pages) (Exclusive)

When A Quiet Place arrived in theaters in 2018, it shook up the horror genre with its fresh, fascinating, and terrifying story of a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures with an acute sense of hearing making it so that silence equals survival. The first film, co-written and directed by John Krasinski, followed a mother and father struggling to both survive and raise their children in this challenging world and was a massive box office hit and spawned a sequel, A Quiet Place II in 2020, a prequel A Quiet Place: Day One in 2024, and another sequel is set for 2027. In March, the world of A Quiet Place is headed to the pages of comics as well with A Quiet Place: Storm Warning #1— and you can read the opening pages now.

Shared exclusively with ComicBook, the first pages of IDW’s A Quiet Place: Storm Warning #1 gives readers and fans of the franchise their best look yet at this new story. From writer Phil Hester and artist Ryan Kelly, this new story in the overall A Quiet Place world takes readers away from Upstate New York and Manhattan and to someplace completely new: a small island town in the Midwest.

A Quiet Place: Storm Warning #1 Is A Bold, Compelling Addition to the Horror Franchise

ComicBook recently had the opportunity to do an early review of A Quiet Place: Storm Warning #1 and gave the book a 4 out of 5, noting that while there is a little bit of difficulty in losing the sound element that is so key to the movies, the book is an exciting opening chapter, one with amazing characters.

Here is the official description of A Quiet Place: Storm Warning #1: The world ended in a hush. The creatures came for the cities first. But in Pearl, Iowa — a tiny island town on the Mississippi — the mayor and townsfolk believe that’s someone else’s problem. Cut off from the chaos of the coasts, they think they can ride out the storm. But fire chief Lonnie Fry knows better. The creatures that hunt by sound are coming west, and unless the people of Pearl take drastic action, silence won’t save them — it’ll bury them. From legendary creators Phil Hester (Green Arrow, Swamp Thing) and Ryan Kelly (Lucifer, Local) comes the first-ever A Quiet Place comic series — an untold chapter of fear, family, and sacrifice set in the terrifying world of the blockbuster films.

“I think anyone who has enjoyed the films or game is immediately aware of how the arrival of the creatures would upend their own world should it happen to them,” Hester told ComicBook. “Overnight, everyone would become the main character in an epic struggle for survival. Storm Warning explores how the impending lethal threat of the relentless creatures would fracture the bonds between the citizens of a sheltered small town, even down to the family level. As the story progresses, we learn how that struggle can not only break those bonds but reknit them even stronger than before.

What’s Next For A Quiet Place?

In terms of the A Quiet Place franchise, A Quiet Place III is currently set to open in theaters on July 30, 2027. The film is expected to conclude the Abbott family saga started with the first film, following the twist ending of the second chapter which saw Regan Abbott (Millicent Simmonds) make a discovery that fundamentally changed the stakes for humanity.

No details have been provided as of yet regarding the threequel, but with more than a year to go before the film’s anticipated release, while fans wait, A Quiet Place: Storm Warning #1 feels like a good opportunity to stay immersed in the world.

A Quiet Place: Storm Warning #1 goes on sale from IDW March 11th. Final order cutoff is February 2nd.

