Batman Just Did the Unthinkable (And We Can’t Believe It)

There have been many shocking moments inside the pages of a Batman comic, but the one that just happened in Absolute Batman may top them all. DC’s Absolute Universe has introduced a new way of looking at the DC Universe, putting new spins on Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. Absolute Batman has led the charge with a gripping new origin story for the Dark Knight that features fundamental changes to Gotham City and Batman lore. Each issue has left fans at the edge of their seats, and what Bruce Wayne does in Absolute Batman #6 has never been done before — even in the movies. WARNING: Spoilers for Absolute Batman #6 below.

Absolute Batman #6 comes from the creative team of Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, and Clayton Cowles. It ends the “The Zoo” story arc that opened Absolute Batman, with terrorist Roman Sionis (Black Mask) sending Gotham City into chaos with riots. One of the new themes introduced in Absolute Batman is Bruce Wayne growing up as a kid and being friends with several villains from Batman’s rogues gallery: Riddler, Killer Crock, Penguin, Two-Face, and Catwoman. They don’t know that Bruce has been dressing up as a vigilante… until Bruce decides to spill the beans and tell them himself.

Batman’s greatest enemies know his secret identity

Waylon Jones, aka Killer Crock, is the first future villain we see who learns his friend Bruce Wayne is Batman. As Waylon watches a news report on the riots taking place in Gotham, someone breaks into his gym. After verbally threatening the intruder with a beatdown, Waylon discovers it’s Bruce, wearing a large yellow jacket. When Waylon puts his arm on Bruce’s shoulder, his hand is pricked by one of the blades on Bruce’s Batman armor. A bloody and bruised Bruce tells Waylon that he’s Batman, and that he needs his help.

The help Waylon offers must be Penguin and an airplane because when we next see Batman he’s riding with Oswald Cobblepot in one. Oswald must have just learned that Bruce is Batman because he cusses and screams at his longtime friend. Penguin wants to know why Bruce felt he had to keep this secret, and Batman says it was to protect them all. Waylon (Killer Crock) wants to punch him, Harvey Dent (Two-Face) wants to arrest him, and Eddie Nigma (Riddler) claims he guessed that Bruce was Batman weeks ago. The only person in the friend group who won’t be mad about this discovery is Selina Kyle (Catwoman), who will probably think it’s hot.

Batman has Penguin fly him to a boat in the middle of the water, where Black Mask keeps his local servers that run his entire terrorist network. If Batman can take down the servers, then it won’t be able to feed information to the masks that Black Mask has airdropped all over Gotham. Black Mask is offering up bounties for anyone who commits criminal activities, such as assassinating Mayor James Gordon and Deputy Mayor Martha Wayne. Batman is able to take down Black Mask and shut down his entire operation, saving the day.

Absolute Batman concludes with a cliffhanger ending

Absolute Batman doesn’t waste time wondering about the significance of its big secret identity reveal. A one-page epilogue sets up the next big villain coming in a future story arc, and it appears to be a truly demented take on Joker. A character with Joker’s white skin is getting an update on Black Mask’s efforts in Gotham City. Absolute Joker appears to be covered in body parts, as we can see the heads, faces, and arms on him as if they were clothing. It’s all very spooky and scary, which matches Joker to a tee.

While the villains that grew up with Batman may know his secret identity, we’ll go out on a limb and say it’d be bad news if this Joker ever found out that Bruce Wayne is Batman. It’s exciting to think about Absolute Joker’s origin story, and if we’ll learn more about this villain than we know in the main DC Universe. Joker appears to be the mastermind behind Black Mask, and he also summons his henchman to call in Bane.

Absolute Batman has his work cut out for him, but perhaps he’ll have support from childhood friends who we know will one day become future rivals. What do you think about the big reveals in Absolute Batman #6? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!