Scott Snyder Teases Mr. Freeze, Scarecrow, and Bane for Absolute Batman

Absolute Batman has already introduced several classic Batman characters, but their relationships with the Caped Crusader are very different from the traditional lore. Catwoman, Riddler, Two-Face, Penguin, and Killer Croc all grew up with young Bruce Wayne, forging an almost familial bond. A new version of the Joker has appeared as well, alongside remixed versions of Alfred and Jim Gordon. There are plenty more new takes on Batman lore to come though: Writer Scott Snyder was on Bluesky taking questions from fans about what characters were going to show up next in Absolute Batman, revealing that several fan favorites would soon be joining the story.

Snyder’s Teases Bring Up Tantalizing Prospects For Absolute Batman

Snyder was first asked about Scarecrow and Mister Freeze and answered affirmatively. Mr. Freeze could be very interesting in the Absolute Universe. DC has already shown a willingness to change the characters in the Absolute Universe, with even Batman’s well-known origin being changed rather significantly. Mr. Freeze’s tragic origin has made him one of the most popular characters in the Batman mythos. The changes that could be made to the character make his appearance quite exciting. Scarecrow is another character who could be changed in many intriguing ways, but would also fit in as a more traditional version of the character. Snyder also reveals that Man-Bat will be showing up in the Absolute Universe, as well as Doctor Thompkins showing up in issue number five.

Snyder also revealed that the villain he was most excited to see in the Absolute Universe was Bane. Bane has become one of Batman’s most important villains in his over thirty year history, rivaling the Joker at the top of the Bat-villain food chain. Getting to see Bane in the Absolute Universe would definitely be a treat, especially with Snyder at the helm. Synder never got a chance to write Bane back in his run on Batman, which makes the prospect more exhilarating for fans. Snyder showed that he can do wonders with classic Batman villains – as shown by his use of Riddler in Zero Year – so letting him loose on an all-new Bane could give readers an outstanding version of the Bat-breaking bruiser.

Snyder’s Absolute Batman Can Only Get Better With These New Additions

Absolute Batman has succeeded because it’s taken the familiar Batman formula and modified it, giving readers something different from what they’ve had before. Each change to the mythos has gotten readers more excited for the next one, which makes Synder’s statements on Bluesky that much more thrilling. Snyder has proven adroit at bringing new aspects into the Batman mythos since his days writing the New 52 version of the character; he’s the perfect writer to put in charge of Absolute Batman. Batman’s new relationship with Catwoman, Killer Croc, Penguin, Two-Face, and Riddler show that Snyder has some big ideas for Batman’s rogues gallery, and there’s definitely more waiting to be revealed.

Snyder confirming that Absolute Bane, Scarecrow, and Mr. Freeze adds to the fever pitch that surrounds the series. These three villains have a lot of potential in the Absolute Universe. Bane in the main universe has grown into an evil Batman – a perfect mirror image for the Caped Crusader – so, will this be the direction he takes in the Absolute Universe?

Scarecrow is all about the psychological side of Batman – something that heretofore has been missing from Absolute Batman. Mr. Freeze is the ultimate tragic Bat-villain, which is what has made such a popular villain. Will the Absolute version keep the tragedy or will readers get an entirely new take? These three villains coming into the book will continue to give it the potential to go in even more wild directions.

Absolute Batman is on sale at DC.