DC Heroes' Final Battle With Amanda Waller Begins in Absolute Power Preview

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and DC's other heroes are going on the offensive against Amanda Waller and her anti-metahuman forces in the finale of Absolute Power. The newest event series from DC is a tipping point for the company. The aftermath of Absolute Power will usher in the DC All In initiative, which includes the launching of a new "Absolute" imprint under superstar creator Scott Snyder. But as far as Absolute Power goes, it finds Amanda Waller finally getting one over on the heroes of the DC Universe, removing their powers and sending them on the run. However, the tide is starting to turn, and our favorite DC heroes are putting the pressure on good ol' Amanda Waller.

DC released a preview of Absolute Power #4 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Alejandro Sanchez, and Ariana Maher. Amanda Waller's stronghold on Gamorra Island is no longer as secure as she thought it was, since Wonder Woman and Robin were able to break into the Supermax prison to free their friends. Green Arrow, who turned on his friends in the Justice League to join Amanda Waller, is giving her a rundown on recent events. Brainiac Queen has been destroyed and Jon Kent is no longer under her control. Meanwhile, Nightwing is gathering the troops for an assault on Gamorra Island.

Once the heroes teleport onto Gamorra Island, the weapons Amanda Waller's soldiers confiscated from the Hall of Justice begin to short out. When Waller turns to ask Green Arrow for some answers, he's nowhere to be found. Is this a case of Green Arrow being a double-spy for the heroes?

What is Absolute Power #4 about?

As the last remaining resistance fighters fight tooth and nail on the bloody island of Gamorra, Batman and Superman find themselves at bitter odds! Meanwhile, Amanda Waller has come too far to give up now, and is calling in reinforcements from across the Multiverse! The future of the DC Universe is up for grabs, and after this, things will never be the same!

The events of Absolute Power will lead into All In, with the DC All In Special one-shot also launching this week.

What is DC's All In about?

As announced earlier this summer, the new initiative will offer both an exciting, reimagined "Absolute" universe of DC's characters, as well as an ongoing line of core titles, featuring bold new directions and jumping-on points for many characters and teams. The Absolute titles will initially encompass Absolute Batman from Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman from Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, and Absolute Wonder Woman from Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman.

"The creation of the Absolute Universe is how I always imagined coming back to DC, and DC All In will be a great jumping-on point for new readers as well as lapsed fans to discover new stories to love and the chance to explore the new directions in store for DC's core series lineup," Snyder said in a statement when the line was first announced.

The preview of Absolute Power #4 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, October 2nd.