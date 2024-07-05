Absolute Power Reveals Shocking DC Traitor

There were a number of intriguing twists and turns throughout DC’s Absolute Power, but one of the biggest surprises was a key betrayal from a former ally, making the heroes’ defeat at the hands of Amanda Waller even more brutal. Spoilers are incoming regarding Absolute Power #1, so if you haven’t read the issue you’ve been warned. Later in the issue, DC’s heroes are already reeling from Waller’s A.I. and Amazo assault, but things get even worse when Batman learns that Green Arrow is working with Waller on this whole operation. Oliver Queen then reveals to Batman that all of their possible avenues of escape have been cut off, twisting the knife even further.

A Painful Betrayal

Green Arrow betrays Batman and the other heroes

As Batman and Robin try to communicate with the other separated heroes on a supposedly hidden frequency, someone interrupts and says “incorrect Bats”. Batman recognizes the voice and asks Green Arrow if he’s injured and where he is, and that leads to Oliver revealing that he’s “on the right side of history.” He then goes on to explain that he’s been warning them about something like this for a long time, saying that “us humans don’t appreciate being looked down on”, but adding that they never listened to him.

“I’m sorry, I really am, but I’ve been warning all you super-folks for a long time that us humans don’t appreciate being looked down on. And you wouldn’t listen to me. Sure you’re great at capping volcanoes…but fixing society’s real problems? Actually empowering the powerless? Effecting actual change? You get an ‘F’for effort,” Queen says. Batman says, “Arrow, you’re talking nonsense! You’re one of us!” Queen replies, “Not anymore. I’m on Team Waller now. And we’re coming for you.”

The Full Plan

It’s then revealed that this is just one part of an orchestrated plan by Waller to take down superheroes by taking the powers that make them super in the first place, and what better way to help make that happen than to recruit one of their longtime allies? It’s then revealed that Waller has teamed up with the Brainiac Queen and Failsafe to create and upgrade an army of Amazo androids designed to take away the powers of their foes, and they manage to do just that once unleashed on the heroes they encounter.

Waller then reveals that, unlike previous confrontations with Amazos, there is no return function for those powers, meaning that effectively their powers are gone forever. Waller’s forces have also found ways to absorb energy from technology and devices, and have also found a way to disrupt magic users by making them forget how to cast. They’ve also sealed off space thanks to the United Planets and have sealed off the time stream and micro-verse, so there appears to be nowhere to run for those left.

