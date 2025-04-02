Absolute Superman Steps Into Smallville and Reinvents the Mythology Once More (Review)

Play video

Absolute Superman has already left an indelible mark on the Superman legacy by reinventing Krypton, and now the series is doing the same with Kal-El’s time in Smallville. The emotional toll of Kal-El’s loss isn’t simply conveyed, but genuinely felt on every page, and somehow that might not even be the most devastating moment of the issue. Absolute Superman is working wonders with one of DC’s greatest mythologies, and the future looks brighter than ever.

Absolute Superman #5 closed out the series’ first arc with the destruction of Krypton, though those pale in comparison to the loss of Ka’s parents and support system. The reason that loss is so palpable is credit to all the work that Jason Aaron put into developing not just Krypton as a place but its effect on Kal’s family and upbringing, and that carries directly into Absolute Superman #6.

Artist Carmine Di Giandomenico and colorist Ulises Arreola deserve praise as well, painting an intensely vivid picture of Kal’s attempts at processing everything that’s happened, and that’s followed by the equally intense transformation caused by Kal’s unexpected new home.

These moments feed directly into the Smallville hallmarks that you expect, but just like with Krypton, the DNA may be the same, but so much of everything else has changed. Just the dynamic between Martha and Jonathan is intrinsically different, let alone how they react to Kal and the direct threat of Lazarus, and the circumstances in which Kal meets them changes everything about their relationship.

Even in just one issue, so much comes to light about who Martha and Jonathan are as people and as parents, and the scenes between Kal and the Kents, especially towards the end of the issue, are incredibly powerful, even if neither side can completely understand the other. It’s a testament to the power of famiy, love, and belonging, and that makes it even more heartbreaking when things go sideways.

When things do hit the fan, the action is stunning, with even this early version of Superman looking like a powerhouse. Despite that, he’s all too human, once again showcasing the core of who Superman has always been. This version is perhaps even more so in some regards, and as the issue closes with some of the most powerful moments, there’s also a welcome bit of intrigue thrown into the pot, teasing more powerful moments to come.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published by DC Comics

On April 2, 2025

Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Carmine Di Giandomenico

Colored by Ulises Arreola

Letters by Becca Carey

What did you think of Absolute Superman #6?