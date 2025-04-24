Absolute Wonder Woman Teases Creation of Iconic Villain

Play video

Diana has taken on lethal creatures like the Tetracide and stood up to literal Gods throughout Absolute Wonder Woman, though up until now, she had yet to encounter any of her classic enemies as villains. Both Circe and Barbara Ann Minerva are in different roles regarding Diana so far, but Absolute Wonder Woman #7 just teased how Diana’s iconic villain, Cheetah, could finally enter the fray. Spoilers incoming for Absolute Wonder Woman #7, so if you haven’t read the issue yet, you’ve been warned.

In The Lady and The Tiger part 2, it’s established that to escape the underworld, Diana must compete in Hades’ arena against a vicious opponent, and that opponent is a lethal combination of human and Tiger. This is Hades’ champion, and as we learn later in the issue, Persephone as put her faith in Diana.

The creature gives Diana a true challenge, drawing blood at several points and swinging the momentum their way. They have deadly claws, a tail, and a mane like a Tiger, along with the trademark Tiger stripes, and you’d be forgiven for thinking that it was in fact Cheetah at a glance.

Diana asks the creature to yield, but that isn’t happening. In speaking to them, Diana says, “I am sorry sister,” and then says she isn’t sure what happened to her but knows it likely wasn’t her choice. She then takes control of the fight and tells Hades that there’s no need for her death to claim victory. Hades won’t budge though, as only one person can leave the arena.

Diana says, “rest easy in your next life sister,” and then breaks her neck, ending the battle and claiming the victory. Now not only do we know that Hades has transformed people into animal beings, but they also serve as his champions, and now he is one Champion short.

Fuel is thrown on the fire when Diana completely owns Hades and outsmarts him with help from Persephone, and as he says towards the end, “This is not finished, princess. You’ve made a grave miscalculation and a motivated enemy.” Hades will now place a target squarely on Diana’s back, as we saw in this story with Circe, which also means a target is now on everyone who means something to Diana or is in Diana’s inner circle.

There’s one person who obviously sticks out, and that’s Barbara. While Barbara hasn’t been fleshed out yet as a character, she has already been introduced, but she isn’t the Cheetah at this time. If Hades is looking to make a statement and save face after a rather embarrassing loss, he could strike in a more painful way, and taking a character Diana knows and turning her into a lethal cheetah hybrid would certainly be one way to do that, and he has the power to do just that.

When do you think we'll see Cheetah, and what do you want to see from Wonder Woman vs. Hades round 2?