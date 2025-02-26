Absolute Wonder Woman’s Epic First Arc Finale Wears Its Heart on its Sleeve

Play video

Absolute Wonder Woman #5 takes on the unenviable task of topping one of its grandest moments and somehow does so effortlessly. Not only does The Last Amazon part 5 stick the landing, but it does so while bringing core elements of the series full circle, and other relationships are also cemented along the way. If you thought Wonder Woman cleaving the Tetracide with a massive broadsword was epic, I kid you not, you haven’t seen anything yet.

Last issue’s cleaving certainly felt like it could have been a finale, but a few pages into issue #5 and it becomes clear that it was just the appetizer to the main course. Kelly Thompson has one more key element to flesh out, building much of the issue around Circe’s gift to Diana, the lasso of Transmogrification. The abilities of the lasso are impressive, but it’s just another tool in the arsenal, as the meaning behind it is more important than what it can do.

Thompson continues to explore this very different relationship between mother and daughter, and we actually see new sides to that relationship throughout the issue. The lasso isn’t a gift Diana’s all that comfortable with, as the brutality of it all clashes with Diana’s ideals, but through this gift fans (and Diana) gain a new appreciation for Circe’s love of her daughter and the lengths in which she will go to protect her. A lasso has always been a trademark element of the character, but once again, Absolute Wonder Woman seeks to add powerful new meaning to that element and does so successfully.

Artist Hayden Sherman, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Becca Carey bring this tug of war between mother, daughter, and God to life brilliantly, especially in regards to Hecate, who plays a more direct role in this relationship than initially thought. The shift in color and tone when Circe is the focus compared to Hecate paints quite a picture, and the flow of the panels gives everything an almost dream-like tone as hard truths are also delivered.

Then it’s time for the grand finale, and it more than lives up to the billing. It’s not every day you get to see Wonder Woman literally become a mythological legend, let alone Medusa, and if the moment sounds wild it absolutely is. Sherman and Bellaire leave that last cliffhanger in the dust, crafting a final battle that feels epic in scale and yet most importantly ties directly into the all-important relationships that Diana has forged along the way. Those moments feel rewarding and most importantly earned, and that’s a testament to the work the team has done in building the supporting cast throughout the series.

Absolute Wonder Woman continues to be the shining jewel in DC’s Absolute crown. I’m not sure how they will top this, but if anyone can make it happen, it’s absolutely Wonder Woman.

