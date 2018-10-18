Preview: ‘Adventure Time Season 11’ #2 Features An Unfortunate Reunion

The adventures of Jake and Finn continue in BOOM! Studios’ Adventure Time Season 11, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at issue #2.

Adventure Time Season 11 comes from the writing duo of Sonny Liew (The Art of Charlie Hock Chye) and Ted Anderson (My Little Pony) and artist Marina Julia (Lumberjanes: Faire and Square), with covers by Jorge Corona (Big Trouble In Little China), Jakub Rebelka (Judas), and Julie Benbassat. Issue #2 jettisons the lovable duo of Finn and Jake to the future thanks to the not so lovable Hunson Abadeer. You can check out the official description for the issue and get your first look at the book’s gorgeous pages and covers in the preview images below.

“Finn & Jake find themselves reunited with the not-so-nice Hunson Abadeer. What is Marceline’s dad up to and why did he bring our two best pals to the future?”

Liew has been thrilled to continue the adventures of Jake and Finn in the comics and was completely hooked on the show after watching her first episode.

“I hadn’t watched many animated series since the heyday of The Simpsons, but once I sat down and watched Adventure Time, I was immediately hooked,” said Sonny Liew. “It gave me a sense of afternoons spent watching cartoons as a kid, somehow appealing to both the adult and kid inside you. I didn’t try to analyze the form or structure too much, wanting to just enjoy the series on its own… but I suppose now I’m working on scripts for the comics, I’ll have to watch it again with a different lens, and try to figure out the methods behind the magic.”

The Emmy® Award–winning animated series Adventure Time™ has become a global success since its premiere in 2010, attracting adult and kid viewers in their millions over the course of 10 seasons. If you’re unfamiliar with Adventure Time, the story follows unlikely heroes Finn and Jake, buddies who traverse the mystical Land of Ooo and encounter its colorful inhabitants. The best of friends, our heroes always find themselves in the middle of heart-pounding escapades. Finn, a silly kid with an awesome hat and Jake, a brassy dog with a big kind heart, depend on each other through thick and thin. Adventure Time is created by Pendleton Ward and produced at Cartoon Network Studios.

Adventure Time Season 11 #2 lands in comic stores on November 14th.