7 Best Alternate Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Costumes From The Last Ronin, Ranked

The multimedia Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise got its start as a dark, gritty comic, so naturally, its best comic ever would take a very similar tone. The Last Ronin by IDW Publishing is without doubt the most iconic TMNT comic. The story presents a dark future in which all but one of the Heroes in a Half Shell are killed the Shredder and the Foot Clan. This survivor, nicknamed the Last Ronin, has dedicated his life to avenging his fallen brothers. The original mini-series was so successful that it spawned several spin-offs and is even set to have a highly anticipated video game adaptation. Even in such a dystopian, hopeless future, the characters still wear awesome alternate costumes that perfectly convey their identities.

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Naturally, in a grim world where the Shredder’s grandson rules a dystopian New York City with an iron fist, fashion isn’t the top thing on everyone’s mind. Still, the outfits these weathered warriors wear look awesome and are practical for hiding in the shadows and fighting scores of enemies.

7) April O’Neil

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

Since the very beginning, the reporter April O’Neil has been the closest human friend of the Ninja Turtles and a member of their Hamato Clan. Even when the new Shredder killed most of the Turtles and her husband, Casey Jones, she continued to fight to liberate New York from the villain’s tyranny. As a freedom fighter who built an underground resistance movement against the Shredder, the war has taken a toll on April’s appearance. She lost her left arm and right leg, which had to be replaced by prosthetics. April still wears her signature yellow clothing, but it’s mostly covered by armored padding and tools, reflecting her transition into an old, seasoned soldier who has never lost her willpower.

6) Yi

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

When the original Ninja Turtles died, their friend Casey Jones exposed four baby turtles to ooze to continue their legacy. These four babies were then raised by Casey’s daughter, Sherry, to become the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Unlike the original identical brothers, these four belong to different turtle species, making them more visually distinct. Yi is the smallest of her siblings, but she more than makes up for it with her brains. This often leaves her decked out with all manner of tools and gadgets, like the late Donatello. Easily the most striking part of Yi’s design are the yellow markings around her eyes which naturally mimic the shape of the Ninja Turtles’ iconic bandanas.

5) Uno

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

The Ninja Turtles, given their reptilian nature, have always been known for their green color scheme, but Uno is the first to break free from the mold. One of the four next-generation Ninja Turtles, their prideful leader, Uno, immediately stands out because of his pale white skin and grey shell. This aesthetic choice helps to make Uno stand out more, which fits his show-off nature. He also has a cool black spot on the top of his head. His lack of excessive clothing reflects the classic Ninja Turtles’ design, which emphasizes his warrior mentality. Uno also alone has the ability to make his skin turn black for camouflage, which is the perfect power for a ninja.

4) Odyn

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

Odyn may be the youngest, most gentle, and least mature of the next-generation Ninja Turtles, but he’s also the biggest and physically strongest of the quartet. This contrast between character and appearance is an interesting visual dissonance. Odyn’s body type is the most distinct of all four turtles. He has a much bigger, stockier build than his siblings, along with scales protruding across his body like spikes, which make him much more intimidating. His scarf pays a nice tribute to the late Raphael and sometimes doubles as an awesome hood-like mask. Additionally, his ability to turn parts of his body into a stone-like material is a cool and striking power.

3) Casey Marie Jones

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The daughter of April O’Neil and Casey Jones, Casey Marie Jones has inherited the skill and heroism of both her parents. April raised her as a part of the resistance movement after her father died. Casey was taught to be a tough fighter who would fight ceaselessly against the Shredder’s regime. Not only would she help Mikey regain his will to fight, but she would also become the mother and sensei figure to the next generation of Ninja Turtles. Casey’s design perfectly honors the heroes who came before her, as she wears a modified version of her father’s signature hockey mask and, after Mikey’s death, she dons his black trenchcoat. Her purple combat suit also speaks to her warrior upbringing and subtly resembles Nightwing, a similar next-generation hero.

2) Shredder

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

No Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story is complete without the Shredder. After the Ninja Turtles killed the original Shredder, the villain’s grandson, Oroku Hiroto, stepped up to finish his family’s war against the Hamato Clan. Hiroto was responsible for killing off most of the Ninja Turtles and their allies. In this dark future, Hiroto became the ruler of an authoritarian New York City. Hiroto’s Shredder costume is powerful, awesome, and befits his role as leader and warrior. Wearing a suit made of nanites, Hiroto can generate blades and additional armor in an instant. The sleek metallic look and the skull-like face marking all come together to deliver a Shredder who perfectly blends ancient ninja tradition with state-of-the-art technology.

1) The Last Ronin

In this grim future, where three of the four Ninja Turtles are murdered, the last Turtle anyone expected to be the lone survivor was Michelangelo. After the loss of his brothers, the pizza-loving goofball had become a shell of his former self and a hardened warrior. His costume perfectly conveys his altered state. Mikey abandons his classic orange bandana for a black one. To reflect his new status as a gruff, no-nonsense warrior always ready for battle, Mikey wears thick leather armor, armor plating, and numerous belts that hold an assortment of weapons. Additionally, Mikey now carries all four of his brothers’ weapons to both honor them and to signify his mastery of them all, becoming the deadliest turtle the franchise has ever seen.

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