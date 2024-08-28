Aliens vs Avengers Gives Spider-Man a New Costume And It’s the Craziest Thing Ever

Miles Morales has undergone a few costume changes over the years, but his latest suit combines two iconic staples into an awesome new look. With Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox, that allows Marvel to publish comics based on franchises like Alien/Aliens. The latest film in the franchise is Alien: Romulous, which is having an impressive run at the box office. Marvel has started to publish crossover comics featuring 20th Century assets, with perhaps the biggest being Aliens vs. Avengers. The first issue is full of surprising moments, with one of them being how Spider-Man gets a new costume.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Aliens vs. Avengers #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Aliens vs. Avengers #1 comes from the creative team of Jonathan Hickman, Esad Ribic, Ive Svorcina, and VC’s Cory Petit. One thing readers may not have been aware of before picking up the first issue is it takes place in the future, with recognizable heroes like Black Panther, Hulk, and Captain Marvel now old, grizzled veterans. They have themselves a Xenomorph problem, with the alien parasites spreading their embryoes across the galaxy. Valeria Richards has come up with a virus to kill the Xenomorph eggs, but dies after being infected herself.

The alien Xenomorph that emerges from her attacks Hulk, Captain Marvel, and Miles Morales / Spider-Man. It attaches to Spider-Man’s face and presumably gives him a death sentence. Just as our heroes are ready to burn the Alien and Spider-Man, something amazing happens.

Marvel reveals Miles Morales’ new Alien symbiote Spider-Man costume

Miles Morales debuts a new Xenomorph/symbiote costume in Aliens vs. Avengers #1

The baby Xenomorph attached to Miles Morales’ face suddenly begins to be covered with a black substance that we learn is a symbiote. So even though Miles Morales was wearing his classic Spider-Man suit, it was actually a symbiote. Underneath Miles has a version of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man costume from his time on the Fantastic Four. The symbiote saved Miles by bonding with the Xenomorph, stating, “We don’t like this body… but it’ll do for now.”

The Alien/symbiote hybrid now bears a red Spider-Man symbol, and with Miles safe and okay, hops back to join our Spider-Man. Spider-Man’s costume takes on a new design, with the white Fantastic Four costume covered in black, similar to how Venom’s costume would normally look. Except the black tentacles match the legs of an Alien Xenomorph.

It’s a pretty impressive look and a curveball that readers didn’t see coming, which is how the entire issue of Aliens vs. Avengers is presented.