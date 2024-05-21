Spider-Man Is Back in Black for Marvel's Venom War

Who will be the last symbiote standing? Oozing out of the current Venom comic run by writer Al Ewing, Marvel's symbiote crossover event pits father versus son — Eddie Brock and his spawn, Dylan — in a battle for the 'biote when Venom War #1 kicks off in August. Marvel has announced new tie-in comics spinning out of the five-issue limited series by Ewing and artist Iban Coello (Fantastic Four), including Venom War: Spider-Man, which puts Peter Parker back in the black costume in time for the symbiote's 40th anniversary. Marvel's August solicitations highlight Venom War tie-ins Venom War: Carnage, a three-issue from Venom and Carnage writer Torunn Gronbekk with art by Cafu; Venom War: Venomous, a three-issue spinoff teaming Agent Anti-Venom and the symbiote-clad Black Widow Natasha Romanoff, written by Erica Schultz (Daredevil: Gang War) and drawn by Luciano Vecchio (Ironheart); Venom War: Zombiotes, a three-issue tie-in about symbiote zombies by writer Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic) and artist Juan Josè Ryp (Wolverine: Blood Hunt); and Venom War: Spider-Man, a four-issue limited series from writers Collin Kelly (NYX) and Jackson Lanzing (Thunderbolts) and artist Greg Land (Symbiote Spider-Man). Venom has followed the Brocks on separate journeys as the symbiote heroes. But after they both have terrifying glimpses of the future, they realize only one of them can be Venom. Their family feud will become everyone's problem as past and present symbiote characters alike are forced to take a side in Venom War. "This is what we've been building to since the start of this wild and way-out symbiote odyssey—the fateful confrontation between father and son!" Ewing said in a statement. "Where better to have it than inside the squared circle? And who better to bring this all-action epic to the page with than my old buddy Iban Coello? I'm tellin' ya, goo believer—this is vehemently varied Venom violence like never viewed, and only one host can wear the symbiote when the dust settles! Who's it gonna be?" See the solicitations below.

Venom War #1 VENOM WAR #1 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by IBAN COELLO

Foil Variant Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

On Sale 8/7 Last Venom standing! The Venom Symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one, true Venom! Father versus son in a showdown of showdowns that threatens to tear the world asunder! It's a Battle for the 'Biote like you've never seen!

Venom #36 VENOM #36

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art and Cover by CAFU

On Sale 8/14 VENOM WAR rages on! As Eddie and Dylan Brock's father/son war breaks out, another Dylan Brock is on a mission to make sure things go the way they're supposed to. And he's an older Dylan Brock. That's right-Old Man Venom is jumping through time to guarantee the correct victor in the Venom War-starting with a jaunt that takes him right into Spider-Man's history!

Venom War: Spider-Man #1 VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 4)

Written by COLLIN KELLY AND JACKSON LANZING

Art and Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 8/14 The Spider-Man in Black! Eddie Brock wants the symbiote, Dylan Brock wants the symbiote... but they're forgetting about the first host to ever wear the black... Peter Parker! That's right-Spider-Man is back in black again, and this time, he's liking how it fits him! Maybe the winner of the Venom War could be the OG!

Venom War: Carnage VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #1 (OF 3)

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

On Sale 8/21 You can't have war without Carnage! As Dylan and Meridius rally their troops, Carnage has plans of his own. Could they involve the new deadly-to-symbiotes weapon he discovered in CARNAGE #8? And whose side will he ultimately be on? It's a new chapter of Carnage just as blood soaked as you would hope!

Venom War: Venomous #1 VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #1 (OF 3)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by LEIRIX

On Sale 8/21 The Venomous Black Widow! Black Widow and her newly trained symbiote are jumping into the Venom War and picking a side! Fresh off their new understanding from the BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS one-shot, Widow starts looking into horrific experiments Alchemax has been running based on their symbiote program... but she isn't the only one! Natasha's old teammate from her Secret Avengers days, now known as Agent Anti-Venom, is also on the case!