Predator vs. Black Panther Comic Series Announced

The Predator continues his hunt through the Marvel Universe and Black Panther is his next target!

Marvel has announced that a Predator vs. Black Panther comic is on the way!

Marvel has been doing a lot with the Predator and Alien franchises on the comic book front, with "Predator Vs...." being the latest installment. Marvel fans already got a treat with the Predator vs. Wolverine miniseries that was released in Summer of 2023; now it's Summer of 2024, and T'Challa's Black Panther is the next character to put his hunting skills to the test against a Predator!

What Is Predator vs. Black Panther About?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

io9 got to sit down with Predator vs. Black Panther writer Benjamin Percy to talk about the series and its unique take on the Predator.

"What's the Black Panther story people are most familiar with? The battle over the throne between T'Challa and Killmonger. I'm channeling something similar to that here—except on a cosmic scale," Percy teased. "This Predator King has two sons who are at war with one another. Vibranium might be the weapon that determines their claim."

The Marvel Comics writer revealed how Predator vs. Black Panther will be a story with a larger scope than Predator vs. Wolverine's 'Man vs. Monster' premise:

"If the first installment was about the hunt for a man, it made sense to elevate the stakes and make this book about the battle for a kingdom" Percy explained. "There are a number of reasons that Black Panther makes for a great adversary and Wakanda makes for great stage (including the fact that the perimeter shield, when locked down, creates a hunting preserve)."

There's also one element in Marvel lore that makes all the sense in the world to mix with Predator lore:

"You throw Vibranium into the mix, and you've got a really interesting (and fresh) Predator narrative. The Yautja covet their weapons and trophies-and the kingdom's vast stores of this rare cosmic metal would be impossible to resist."

Is Predator vs. Black Panther Part of Marvel Canon?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The Predator vs. Wolverine series definitely leaned into established Marvel Universe canon, rather than being a complete standalone or What If...? story. So will Predator vs. Black Panther be any different?

"Those who read Predator vs. Wolverine will know that I adhered to canon in a dancing-between-the-raindrops kind of way. Is it officially canon? I honestly don't know," Percy admitted, before adding that "I'm treating it like it is, because I want people to feel like the story matters, like the Yautja have been in the 616 all along, hunting."

Predator vs. Wolverine was a success in terms of both fan reception and sales. The series is officially establishing its anthology nature with Predator vs. Black Panther, and Benjamin Percy is teasing that he already knows what the next installment will be:

"I not only know what match-up is coming next, I have plans for the match-up that follows it. We'll see how it all plays out, but we're for sure locked in for the third story (which I am so, so damn excited about)."

...Predator vs. Hulk, anyone?

Predator vs. Black Panther

Written by: Benjamin Percy (Predator vs. Wolverine, Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Hellverine)

Art: Chris Allen (Marvel Stormbreaker artists, Black Panther)

Cover art: Ken Lashley (Predator vs. Wolverine)

Release Date: August 21st.