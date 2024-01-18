Amazing Spider-Man #1 CGC 9.8 Sells for Over $1 Million

A highly-graded copy of The Amazing Spider-Man #1 sold for over $1 million over the weekend. Against a backdrop of a scandal that has shaken some's faith in the organization, the highest-ever graded copy of the iconic comic went for $1,380,000 at Heritage Auctions. The sale comes from CGC's Pedigree collection for a user named Curator, who has one of the most impressive Silver Age collections they have ever seen. It is one of two 9.8-graded copies of Amazing Spider-Man #1 in existence, but the first ever to go to market.

Pedigree Collections are something CGC has put together to encourage fans to buy from sellers with a solid reputation for quality, authenticity,and customer satisfaction. There are currently 61 Pedigree collections, which ship with a gold label in their slab.

Here's how CGC describes the Curator Pedigree collection: "Considered one of the best Silver Age collections ever discovered, the Curator boasts an Avengers #1 in 9.4, an Amazing Spider-Man #1 in 9.6, an X-men #1 in 9.8 and a Tales of Suspense #47 in 9.9, among many others. The collection began in the late '50s and continued into the '80s, its condition peaking in 1962. They were amassed by an employee of a museum (hence the name), who stored the comics in tight packs on the museum's premises. John Hauser acquired most of them in the '90s but sold many without a pedigree identification. As a result some copies have lost their pedigree as the books do not have any distinctive markings."

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 isn't the first appearance of Spider-Man -- that's Amazing Fantasy #15, which came out about six months before ol' Webhead got his own title. That issue's highest price to date is $3.6 million back in 2021.

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 is notable in part because of the way it really leaned into the shared nature of the Marvel Universe, with the Fantastic Four appearing in the debut issue of the series.

The comic sold at the 2024 January 11 – 14 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7358.