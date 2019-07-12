Angel #2 Gets A Second Printing and New Cover

BOOM! Studios’ growing Buffyverse has another hit on its hands with Angel, and the book’s second issue has now sold out and is going to a second printing. The second printing version will boast a new cover by series artist Gleb Melnikov, which you can check out in the image below. The cover features Angel charging through a glass window on his way to defend Fred from the possessed woman trying to stab her, leading to their first-ever meeting. As fans know Fred goes on to become one of the series’ most beloved characters, and you can see how this friendship first begins right here.

Angel will soon be crossing over with Buffy the Vampire Slayer in an event titled Hellmouth, and fans will want to follow both books to get the whole story. Hellmouth will be written by Jordie Be and Jeremy Lambert and will be drawn by Eleonora Carlini. The event will have both Buffy and Angel defending Sunnydale from the evil that emerges, and we can’t wait to see these two heroes working together on the battlefield.

Angel is written by Bryan Edward Hill and drawn by Gleb Melnikov, and Joss Whedon serves as a story consultant on the series. You can check out the official description of the issue below.

“Featuring the first appearance of fan-favorite character Winifred ‘Fred’ Burkle, ANGEL #2 puts the brooding vampire with a soul against an all new enemy. Acclaimed comic book and television writer Bryan Edward Hill (American Carnage, Titans) and artist Gleb Melnikov, along with series creator and story consultant Joss Whedon (the visionary writer/director behind Firefly, Marvel’s The Avengers, and more), send Angel deeper into the dark, monstrous underbelly of the Slayer’s hometown, Sunnydale, and headed straight for disaster in the historic Buffy and Angel event, HELLMOUTH.”

Created by visionary writer and director Joss Whedon (Marvel’s The Avengers film franchise), Angel premiered on the WB Network on October 5th, 1999 and was a spin-off from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The series ran for five seasons from 1999–2004, starring David Boreanaz as Angel, the tortured vampire destined to walk the earth with a soul who moved to LA to set up shop as a supernatural private investigator. Despite Angel’s best efforts to deal with the sins of his past all by himself, Angel Investigations soon became home to other lost souls searching for redemption and willing to fight by his side.

Angel #2’s second printing hits comic stores on August 7th, and you can check out our full review of Angel #2 right here!