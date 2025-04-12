Assassin’s Creed Shadows Removes Feature (And Players Are Actually Happy About It)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has removed a feature that was annoying players, and consequently AC fans are happy with the decision from Ubisoft. The newest Assassin’s Creed game has been out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few weeks, giving Assassin’s Creed fans plenty of time to figure out what they love, like, dislike, and hate about the first RPG Assassin’s Creed game since Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. And there’s a lot to like about the new Ubisoft release, but there’s also plenty not to like. Included in the latter are various small, but tedious things like the 30 FPS cap in the hideout.

This has not been a major complaint of Assassin’s Creed fans since launch, since it is a smaller issue, but there have been complaints about it on Reddit, X, and elsewhere that date back to the launch of the game.

For those that don’t know, Assassin’s Creed Shadows primarily runs at 60 FPS, so for the game to drop to 30 FPS in the hideout, and be capped at this frame rate, well it sticks out. And for some players, it meant avoiding using the hideout altogether. That said, the cap has been removed.

“Thank the gods that they removed the 30 FPS cap in the hideout. It was the only thing stopping me from utilizing it more,” writes one Assassin’s Creed fan of the change via Reddit.

“Yea, I’ve been avoiding going to hideout entirely except for upgrading weapons and armor, because I can’t stand that frame rate,” adds another fan.

Now, it is worth noting that while cap has been removed, which can result in a higher frame rate in the hideout, this can also lead to a less stable frame rate, and consequently more frame rate drops. So far, the frame rate seems fairly steady in these sections of the game though, which begs the question why the cap was ever put in place to begin with?

Meanwhile, those who never noticed this perhaps were not playing on performance mode, where it is most obvious. It is also more obvious on better quality screens, like OLED monitors and TVs.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.