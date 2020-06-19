Empyre: Aftermath Avengers Teases a New Future for Hulkling

✖

Marvel has released a new teaser image for Empyre: Aftermath Avengers #1 and Hulkling is in the thick of it. Most of the very secretive issue is being kept under wraps, but the publisher did manage to needle fans with the image of the Kree/Skrull ruler holding somebody close. No one knows if its Wiccan or somebody new, but Marvel has routinely told the fans that some dramatic things are going to go down during the event.

The company is keeping a tight lid on everything coming out of Empyre. So, the marketing blurb for the book isn’t giving anything away. It reads, ”Following the cataclysmic events of Empyre #4, all will be revealed.” Marvel has been trying to warn readers that that the mild little boy they’ve come to know in his Young Avengers days is not the character standing in front of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in this conflict. In fact, In Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling earlier this year, fans got to see what has moved Teddy to take on the planet that he used to call home.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

"For all the grandeur and soap-operatics of his origin, he's often been left on the sidelines,” Anthony Oliveira told Newsarama earlier this year. “This story is about really delving into that sense of restlessness, and his epic, classic hero's journey - star-crossed romance! colossal space battles! a long lost prince! - grounded in its heart with a question about what it might mean, and what it might cost, to be king - and the terrible strain it puts on the love of his life.”

Marvel describes Empyre #1:

“The Kree and the Skrulls have united under a new emperor, and their war fleet is on a collision course for our world. On the moon, the Avengers are ready to strike with the full power of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Approaching from outer space, the Fantastic Four are seeking a diplomatic solution.If the two teams can't work together to save the day, things can only get worse... Coming to your local comic shop on July 15, storytellers Dan Slott and Al Ewing unite to present an issue written by Ewing with art by Valerio Schiti and Marte Gracia... EMPYRE #1!”

EMPYRE: AFTERMATH AVENGERS #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Spoiler Cover by JIM CHEUNG

On sale SEPTEMBER 2020

