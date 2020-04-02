Marvel Teases X-Men Teaming With Kree and Skrulls

Marvel has been hyping its big spring event “Empyre”, with good reason. This unique chapter in the Marvel Universe will see tradition turned on its head as The Kree and Skrull empires unite to take on Earth and the combined strength of The Avengers and Fantastic Four. Well now Marvel is stirring the pot even more, as some newly-revealed teaser art from Marvel now suggests that there will be a major x-factor (pun) thrown into the “Empyre” storyline: The X-Men! As you can see in the artwork below (via Marvel Comics) it seems the X-Men’s new mutant nation of Krakoa is going to be siding with the Kree / Skrull alliance!

This is quite an interesting development, indeed. The current rebooted X-Men line has been exploring what the bold ideas of the mutant nation, culture, (and even religion) established in “House of X” means for the larger Marvel Universe. While that exploration has been somewhat hit-or-miss, the most interesting thing has arguably been the gray area the X-Men have now come to occupy. As leaders of an entire nation that is now free from human law and governance (with the economic power to hold that freedom), the X-Men are not humanity’s ally, any longer.

In fact, the Krakoa nation arguably has stronger ties with extraterrestrial empires like the Shi’ar than they do with mankind, at this point. That’s to say: if the new Kree/Skrull alliance under Hulkling is coming to Earth for payback against its superheroes, then the X-Men likely wouldn’t likely want to pay that tab. They were just trying to survive genocide when Avengers and Fantastic Four were shattering both the Kree and Skrull Empires, alike.

Check out the previously-released synopsis for Marvel’s Empyre, below!

“Just last week, INCOMING #1 planted the seeds for the earth-shattering event of 2020, EMPYRE! In this spectacular one-shot, readers witnessed the Kree and the Skrull unite under a new Emperor and set course for Earth. With a massive war fleet approaching, the Avengers and Fantastic Four team up for 2020 in April’s EMPYRE but will their combined strength be enough to save the day? Rooted in stories spanning throughout Marvel’s 80-year history, the massive build up to this story will only be rivaled by the enormous impact it has on the future of the Marvel Universe!

Don’t miss this Marvel tale for the ages by masterminds Al Ewing and Dan Slott with art by the incomparable Valerio Schiti. Brace yourself for the event that Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski describes as “One of the most incredible science-fiction sagas Marvel has ever put to page!” …

EMPYRE #1 by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, and Valerio Schiti arrives in April in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com! To find a comic shop near you, visit www.comicshoplocator.com or call 1-888-comicbook.”