Bad Idea’s Full List of 100 Launch Retailers Revealed

Bad Idea Comics has revealed its full list of 100 exclusive retailers. The company first announced it would begin its rollout with 20 stores across the United States. The immediate demand following Bad Idea’s star-studded ComicsPro presentation convinced the new publisher to expand its initial offering to 100 stores instead, with locations in North America, Europe, and Australia. In order to qualify as a Bad Idea “Destination Store,” the retailer must agree to a set of rules and guidelines set down by Bad Idea. This includes in-store placement of Bad Idea releases and promotional displays and a strictly enforced “limit one per customer” rule. Failure to comply could cost the retailer their spot in the program.

The program begins in May with the release of ENIAC #1. ComicBook.com can now exclusively reveal the list of the full list of 100 Bad Idea Destination Stores:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Collector’s Paradise

319 S. Arroyo Pkwy., Unit 4

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 577-6694

319 S. Arroyo Pkwy., Unit 4 Pasadena, CA 91105 (626) 577-6694 Zeppelin Comics

929 1st St.

Benicia, CA 94510

(707) 297-6126

929 1st St. Benicia, CA 94510 (707) 297-6126 Redd Skull Comics

720A Edmonton Trail

Calgary, Alberta, T2E 3J4

Canada

(403) 230-2716

720A Edmonton Trail Calgary, Alberta, T2E 3J4 Canada (403) 230-2716 The Beguiling

319 College Street

Toronto, Ontario, M5T 1S2

Canada

(416) 533-9168

319 College Street Toronto, Ontario, M5T 1S2 Canada (416) 533-9168 Third Eye Comics

209 Chinquapin Round Rd., Suite 200

Annapolis, MD 21401

(410) 897-0322

209 Chinquapin Round Rd., Suite 200 Annapolis, MD 21401 (410) 897-0322 Comic Quest

23811 Bridger Rd. #100

Lake Forest, CA 92630

(949) 951-9668

23811 Bridger Rd. #100 Lake Forest, CA 92630 (949) 951-9668 The Comic Shop

14837 Washington Ave.

San Leandro, CA 94578

(510) 562-0205

14837 Washington Ave. San Leandro, CA 94578 (510) 562-0205 Illusive Comics

1270 Franklin Mall

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 985-7481

1270 Franklin Mall Santa Clara, CA 95050 (408) 985-7481 Ssalefish Comics

3232 Silas Creek Pkwy., Suite 20

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

(336) 760-9851

3232 Silas Creek Pkwy., Suite 20 Winston-Salem, NC 27103 (336) 760-9851 Things From Another World

2916 NE Broadway St.

Portland, OR 97232

(503) 284-4693

2916 NE Broadway St. Portland, OR 97232 (503) 284-4693 The Dark Side

935 N. Beneva Rd., Suite #902

Sarasota, FL 34232

(941) 363-0840

935 N. Beneva Rd., Suite #902 Sarasota, FL 34232 (941) 363-0840 Geek Geek Nerd Nerd

2127 S. Hwy 97

Redmond, OR 97756

(541) 923-7345

2127 S. Hwy 97 Redmond, OR 97756 (541) 923-7345 Heroes Haven

4339 Gunn Hwy

Tampa, FL 33618

(813) 269-8859

4339 Gunn Hwy Tampa, FL 33618 (813) 269-8859 Comix Warehouse

52 S. Main St.

Pearl River, NY 10965

(845) 216-9100

52 S. Main St. Pearl River, NY 10965 (845) 216-9100 Strange Adventures

5110 Prince St.

Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 1L3

Canada

(902) 425-2140

5110 Prince St. Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 1L3 Canada (902) 425-2140 Cosmic Monkey Comics

5335 NE Sandy Blvd.

Portland, OR 97213

(503) 517-9050

5335 NE Sandy Blvd. Portland, OR 97213 (503) 517-9050 Comic Central

1425 WP Ball Blvd.

Sanford, FL 32771

(407) 321-5111

1425 WP Ball Blvd. Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 321-5111 Cape & Cowl Comics

1601 Clay St.

Oakland, CA 94612

(510) 907-0678

1601 Clay St. Oakland, CA 94612 (510) 907-0678 Paradox Comics-N-Cards

26 Roberts St.

Fargo, ND 58102

(701) 239-9505

26 Roberts St. Fargo, ND 58102 (701) 239-9505 Vault of Midnight

219 S. Main St.

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

(734) 998-1413

219 S. Main St. Ann Arbor, MI 48104 (734) 998-1413 Midtown Comics

200 W. 40th St.

New York, NY 10018

(212) 302-8192

200 W. 40th St. New York, NY 10018 (212) 302-8192 Bedrock City Comics

6516 Westheimer Rd., Suite D

Houston, TX 77057

(713) 780-0675

6516 Westheimer Rd., Suite D Houston, TX 77057 (713) 780-0675 I Like Comics

1715 Broadway St.

Vancouver, WA 98663

(360) 852-8890

1715 Broadway St. Vancouver, WA 98663 (360) 852-8890 Double Midnight

245 Maple St.

Manchester, NH 03103

(603) 669-9636

245 Maple St. Manchester, NH 03103 (603) 669-9636 Parker, Banner, Kent & Wayne

21500 Catawba Ave.

Cornelius, NC 28031

(704) 892-4263

21500 Catawba Ave. Cornelius, NC 28031 (704) 892-4263 Golden Apple Comics

7018 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 658-6047

7018 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90038 (323) 658-6047 Forbidden Planet UK

179 Shaftesbury Ave.

London, WC2H 8JR

United Kingdom

(020) 7420 3666

179 Shaftesbury Ave. London, WC2H 8JR United Kingdom (020) 7420 3666 Planet Comics

2704 N. Main St.

Anderson, SC 29621

(864) 261-3578

2704 N. Main St. Anderson, SC 29621 (864) 261-3578 Fantasy Books and Games

1113 E. Main St.

Belleville, IL 62221

(618) 235-0844

1113 E. Main St. Belleville, IL 62221 (618) 235-0844 Maximum Comics

5130 S. Fort Apache Rd. # 285

Las Vegas, NV 89148

(702) 367-0755

5130 S. Fort Apache Rd. # 285 Las Vegas, NV 89148 (702) 367-0755 Geoffrey’s Comics

15900 Crenshaw Blvd. # B

Gardena, CA 90249

(310) 538-3198

15900 Crenshaw Blvd. # B Gardena, CA 90249 (310) 538-3198 Impulse Creations

8228 E. 61st St #121

Tulsa, OK 74133

(918) 884-7130

8228 E. 61st St #121 Tulsa, OK 74133 (918) 884-7130 Source Comics & Games

2057 Snelling Ave N.

Roseville, MN 55113

(651) 645-0386

2057 Snelling Ave N. Roseville, MN 55113 (651) 645-0386 Telegraph Art & Comics

211 W. Main St.

Charlottesville, VA 22902

(434) 244-3210

211 W. Main St. Charlottesville, VA 22902 (434) 244-3210 Zia Comics

125 N. Main St.

Las Cruces, NM 88001

(575) 222-4347

125 N. Main St. Las Cruces, NM 88001 (575) 222-4347 New Wave Collectibles

4020 Skippack Pike

Schwenksville, PA 19473

(610) 222-9200

4020 Skippack Pike Schwenksville, PA 19473 (610) 222-9200 Maui Comics & Collectibles

10 N. Market St.

Wailuku, HI 96793

(808) 281-0440

10 N. Market St. Wailuku, HI 96793 (808) 281-0440 Sterling Silver Comics

2210 Pickwick Dr.

Camarillo, CA 93010

(805) 484-4708

2210 Pickwick Dr. Camarillo, CA 93010 (805) 484-4708 Velocity Comics

819 W. Broad St.

Richmond, VA 23220

(804) 303-1783

819 W. Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220 (804) 303-1783 Speeding Bullet Comics

614 N. Porter Ave.

Norman, OK 73071

(405) 360-6866

614 N. Porter Ave. Norman, OK 73071 (405) 360-6866 Comic Book University

7623 Shelby St.

Indianapolis, IN 46227

(317) 885-6395

7623 Shelby St. Indianapolis, IN 46227 (317) 885-6395 Retrograde Comics and Other Artifacts

2612 Kavanaugh Blvd.

Little Rock, AR 72205

(501) 293-0841

2612 Kavanaugh Blvd. Little Rock, AR 72205 (501) 293-0841 The Geekery

133A Main St.

Matawan, NJ 07747

(732) 696-8530

133A Main St. Matawan, NJ 07747 (732) 696-8530 POP ROC

337 East Ave.

Rochester, NY 14604

(585) 310-2423

337 East Ave. Rochester, NY 14604 (585) 310-2423 Circle City Comics

3454 W. 86th St.

Indianapolis, IN 46268

(317) 280-7530

3454 W. 86th St. Indianapolis, IN 46268 (317) 280-7530 Dragon Quills

506 Broad St.

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 549-1979

506 Broad St. Gadsden, AL 35901 (256) 549-1979 October Country Comics

246 Main St. # 15

New Paltz, NY 12561

(845) 255-1115

246 Main St. # 15 New Paltz, NY 12561 (845) 255-1115 Infinity Flux

3643 Hixson Pike

Chattanooga, TN 37415

(423) 591-5689

3643 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN 37415 (423) 591-5689 World’s Greatest Comics

5974 Westerville Rd.

Westerville, OH 43081

(614) 891-3000

5974 Westerville Rd. Westerville, OH 43081 (614) 891-3000 Comic & Figure Addicts

30707 Union City Blvd.

Union City, CA 94587

(510) 952-9681

30707 Union City Blvd. Union City, CA 94587 (510) 952-9681 Friendly Neighborhood Comics

799 South Main St.

Bellingham, MA 02019

(508) 966-2275

799 South Main St. Bellingham, MA 02019 (508) 966-2275 Big Planet Comics

7315 Baltimore Ave.

College Park, MD 20740

(301) 699-0498

7315 Baltimore Ave. College Park, MD 20740 (301) 699-0498 Brave New World Comics

22722 Lyons Ave., Ste 2

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

(661) 259-4745

22722 Lyons Ave., Ste 2 Santa Clarita, CA 91321 (661) 259-4745 Knowhere Games and Comics

744 Grand Ave Ste 102,

San Marcos, CA 92078

(760) 891-8333

744 Grand Ave Ste 102, San Marcos, CA 92078 (760) 891-8333 The Dragon

55 Wyndham St. North, Unit T-19B

Guelph, Ontario

Canada

(519) 763-5544

55 Wyndham St. North, Unit T-19B Guelph, Ontario Canada (519) 763-5544 The Comic Place

105 E Holly St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

(360) 733-2224

105 E Holly St. Bellingham, WA 98225 (360) 733-2224 Time Warp Comics & Games

3105 28th St.

Boulder, CO 80301

(800) 552-9108

3105 28th St. Boulder, CO 80301 (800) 552-9108 Keith’s Books and Comics

5400 E Mockingbird Ln

Dallas, TX 75206

(214) 827-3060

5400 E Mockingbird Ln Dallas, TX 75206 (214) 827-3060 Kings Comics

283 Clarence Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

02 9267 5615

283 Clarence Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia 02 9267 5615 Titan Comics

3128 Forest Lane, Suite 250.

Dallas, TX 75234

(214) 350-4420

3128 Forest Lane, Suite 250. Dallas, TX 75234 (214) 350-4420 Njoy Games & Comics

8820 & 8824 Reseda Blvd.

Northridge, CA 91324

(818) 709-0599

8820 & 8824 Reseda Blvd. Northridge, CA 91324 (818) 709-0599 Comics Adventure

15705 SE McLoughlin Boulevard, Suite A

Milwaukie, OR 97267

(503) 305-7946

15705 SE McLoughlin Boulevard, Suite A Milwaukie, OR 97267 (503) 305-7946 BaT Comics & Games

218 Broadway St.

Chico, CA 95928

(530) 898-0550

218 Broadway St. Chico, CA 95928 (530) 898-0550 A Comic Shop

114 S Semoran Blvd.

Winter Park, FL 32792

(407) 332-9636

114 S Semoran Blvd. Winter Park, FL 32792 (407) 332-9636 Alternate Reality Comics

4110 S Maryland Pkwy.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 736-3673

4110 S Maryland Pkwy. Las Vegas, NV 89119 (702) 736-3673 Anyone Comics

1216 Union St.

Brooklyn, NY 11225

(347) 350-8422

1216 Union St. Brooklyn, NY 11225 (347) 350-8422 Variant Edition

10132 151 St NW

Edmonton, AB T5P 1T4

Canada

(780) 452-9886

10132 151 St NW Edmonton, AB T5P 1T4 Canada (780) 452-9886 Fourcorners Comics

42 Baltimore St.

Gettysburg, PA 17325

(717) 334-2336

42 Baltimore St. Gettysburg, PA 17325 (717) 334-2336 Pop Comics

203 W Center St Promenade

Anaheim, CA 92805

(657) 208-3835

203 W Center St Promenade Anaheim, CA 92805 (657) 208-3835 Rick’s Comic City

2720 Old Lebanon Rd #104

Nashville, TN 37214

(615) 883-7890

2720 Old Lebanon Rd #104 Nashville, TN 37214 (615) 883-7890 The Collective

515 E. Altamonte Drive, Unit 1023

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

(321) 295-7091

515 E. Altamonte Drive, Unit 1023 Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 (321) 295-7091 Comics Elite

5575 Elmwood Ave, Suite E-2

Indianapolis, IN 46203

(317) 755-2533

5575 Elmwood Ave, Suite E-2 Indianapolis, IN 46203 (317) 755-2533 Memory Lane Comics

201 Princess St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

(910) 392-6647

201 Princess St. Wilmington, NC 28401 (910) 392-6647 Rebel Base Comics & Toys

701 S Sharon Amity Rd, Suite C

Charlotte, NC 28211

(704) 442-9660

701 S Sharon Amity Rd, Suite C Charlotte, NC 28211 (704) 442-9660 The Adventure Begins

525 Woodland Square Blvd #130

Conroe, TX 77384

(936) 273-3223

525 Woodland Square Blvd #130 Conroe, TX 77384 (936) 273-3223 Samurai Comics

1602 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 265-8886

1602 E. Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85016 (602) 265-8886 Summit Comics & Games

216 Washington Square South B

Lansing, MI 48933

(517) 485-2369

216 Washington Square South B Lansing, MI 48933 (517) 485-2369 Green Brain Comics

13936 Michigan Ave.

Dearborn, MI 48126

(313-582-9444)

13936 Michigan Ave. Dearborn, MI 48126 (313-582-9444) Comics Are Go

5214 Detroit Rd

Sheffield, OH 44035

(440) 695-8401

5214 Detroit Rd Sheffield, OH 44035 (440) 695-8401 I Want More Comics

550 E Thornton Pkwy #114

Thornton, CO 80229

(303) 460-7226

550 E Thornton Pkwy #114 Thornton, CO 80229 (303) 460-7226 Nerd Store

601 South 2700, West Suite G106

West Valley City, UT 84119

(801) 964-4776

601 South 2700, West Suite G106 West Valley City, UT 84119 (801) 964-4776 Ultimate Comics

1301 Buck Jones Rd.Raleigh, NC 27606

(919) 377-8778

1301 Buck Jones Rd.Raleigh, NC 27606 (919) 377-8778 Flying Colors

2980 Treat Blvd.

Concord, CA 94518

(925) 825-5410

2980 Treat Blvd. Concord, CA 94518 (925) 825-5410 Beyond Comics

5632 Buckeystown Pike

Frederick, MD 21704

(301) 668-8202

5632 Buckeystown Pike Frederick, MD 21704 (301) 668-8202 Aw Yeah Comics

313 Halstead Ave.

Harrison, NY 10528

(914) 732-3600

313 Halstead Ave. Harrison, NY 10528 (914) 732-3600 Cosmic Comics

3830 E Flamingo Rd, Suite F-2

Las Vegas, NV 89121

(702) 451-6611

3830 E Flamingo Rd, Suite F-2 Las Vegas, NV 89121 (702) 451-6611 The Fantasy Shop

10560 Baptist Church Rd.

St. Louis, MO, 63128

(314) 842-8228

10560 Baptist Church Rd. St. Louis, MO, 63128 (314) 842-8228 Safari Pearl

660 W Pullman Rd.

Moscow, ID 83843

(208) 882-9499

660 W Pullman Rd. Moscow, ID 83843 (208) 882-9499 Global Pop Culture Collected

7420 N Beach Street #236

Fort Worth, TX

(817) 576-3656

7420 N Beach Street #236 Fort Worth, TX (817) 576-3656 Borderlands Comics and Games

1434 Laurens Rd.

Greenville, SC 29607

(864) 235-3488

1434 Laurens Rd. Greenville, SC 29607 (864) 235-3488 Space Cadets

27326 Robinson Rd #117

Oak Ridge North, TX 77385

(281) 298-1111

27326 Robinson Rd #117 Oak Ridge North, TX 77385 (281) 298-1111 More Fun Comics and Games

103 W. Hickory St.

Denton, TX 76201

(940) 387-5893

103 W. Hickory St. Denton, TX 76201 (940) 387-5893 Pittsburgh Comics

113 E McMurray Rd.

Canonsburg, PA 15317

(721) 941-5445

113 E McMurray Rd. Canonsburg, PA 15317 (721) 941-5445 Captain Blue Hen Comics

280 E. Main St., Suite 101

Newark, DE

(302) 737-3434

280 E. Main St., Suite 101 Newark, DE (302) 737-3434 Books With Pictures

1401 SE Division St.

Portland, OR 97202

(503) 841-6276

1401 SE Division St. Portland, OR 97202 (503) 841-6276 Alakazam Comics

17777 Main Street, Suite E

Irvine, CA 92614

17777 Main Street, Suite E Irvine, CA 92614 Big Bang Comics – Ireland

2,3 Dundrum Town Centre, Sandyford Rd

Dundrum, Dublin 16

Ireland

(+353) 1 216 5093

2,3 Dundrum Town Centre, Sandyford Rd Dundrum, Dublin 16 Ireland (+353) 1 216 5093 Dr No’s Comics & Games Superstore

3372 Canton Rd. #104

Marietta, GA 30066

(678) 903-3705

3372 Canton Rd. #104 Marietta, GA 30066 (678) 903-3705 Challengers Comics & Conversation

1845 N Western Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

(773) 278-0155

1845 N Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 (773) 278-0155 Cards, Comics & Collectibles

51 Main St.

Reisterstown, MD 21136

(410) 526-7410

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the Big Idea team discussed some fo the questions they’ve received from retailers. “One of the things that we’re asking retailers to do is to match the orders on an arc to the start of the arc, and that initially led to questions of, ‘Hold on, you want me to order like the same number of number four as you do of number one?’ The answer is yes but the goal is not what you think,” Co-CEO & Co-Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani says. “The goal is not to get people to up their numbers on two, three and four. The goal is to reduce the numbers of one. We’re a new company we have no known IP. We’re going to create kick-ass stories they’re going to look better than I think most of the books out there, but we’re not going to have the following that a Batman book has or a Walking Dead book has out the gate. The worst thing that can happen to us or the retailers is a bunch of copies on shelves.

“We want to have the books in stores. We want to have them sell out. We want to have people want to come back for them and we want to do reprints of them through new printings, real new printings — I know there’s a new idea of treating printings like variants, but that’s not what we’re about — and have people find the books that way. Our models are things like Copra, and Our Love Is Real, and Turtles when it launched, and Bone, and kind of Divinity, we did that at Valiant. That’s pretty much in the model of what we’re doing here.”

Shamdasani goes on to say that Bad Idea is already listening to retailers and trying to incorporate their feedback into their plans. “What a lot of people do to us, they hear the pitch and then they go, ‘You know, you’re right, there are a lot of things you guys can do that you can’t do here at Diamond, but you’ve missed the biggest one.’ And they love to showboat a little bit, which is fantastic because of course then we go, ‘What is it?’ And they tell us and we’re like, ‘Oh my God, that’s an amazing idea. We didn’t think of that,’ because it’s very hard to get yourself out of the thinking of ‘This is the Diamond system’ and that the goal is to get as many copies on shelves as possible. That’s a very specific type of business and we’ve all become accustomed to the idea that that’s the only way to build comics.

“And I think the benefit that we have as three of the people at Valiant, the only company really in the modern era to successfully navigate the whole life cycle of a publishing company, is we have the ability to look back and say, ‘Okay, what would we have done better?’ Usually, those companies die, they go away and it’s scary and you can’t learn lessons. So the next thing we can just learn about how you could have fixed that. We have a unique vantage point. But we’re getting a lot of people adding to the process, so we’re very much crowdsourcing this idea from people on the ground. And retailers are very cost-conscious. Very smart people.”

Bad Idea publisher Hunter Gorinson adds, “The plan is always in process. We’re always incorporating new feedback as we go along. But really the central tenants of it have remained the same. And there’s a lot of folks behind the scenes, a lot of prominent retailers out there who we’ve been speaking to over the past six months or so as this really coalesced who gave us a lot of feedback early on. So it’s not something that we just went public with and then started collecting feedback on. We’ve been working on this for more than a year behind the scenes and retailers have been part of that at every step along the way.”

Bad Idea’s first release, ENIAC #1, arrives in destination stores in May.