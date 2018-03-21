Exclusive: Explore Another Side Of The JFK Assassination In New Badlands Trailer

Fans will get a second chance to experience Badlands for themselves, and Dark Horse is kicking things off with a new trailer to celebrate.

Badlands is a story from Steven Grant (2Guns, The Rook) and Vince Giarrano (Terminator) that weaves a fictional tale of intrigue and drama that leads up to one of the most memorable moments in American history, the assassination of JFK. Readers will follow Connie Bremen as he navigates a post-prison life, but there are many in this world who already have plans for him, and whether he is open to them or not.

The original story was released in 1992 and has since gone out of print, but Dark Horse is releasing a new second edition of the series that will give fans who missed out a chance to experience it form themselves, and you can check out a new trailer for the series in the video above.

Badlands is written by Steven Grant with art by Vince Giarrano and design by Patrick Satterfield. It also features a cover by Tim Bradstreet and you can check out the official solicitation information below.

“Conrad ”Connie” Bremen is an ex-con carrying the stench of a sordid, secret past. Connie just wants to get on with his life, but he’s attracting the attention of all the wrong people: the mob, the CIA, and the FBI, just to name a few. They all have plans for Connie, whether he likes it or not–and some of those plans include the murder of a president. For Connie Bremen, the road to Dallas begins and ends here, in the Badlands.”

– This second edition features a brand new cover, illustrated by Tim Bradstreet!

– From Steven Grant (2 Guns, The Rook) and Vince Giarrano (Terminator)!

Badlands second edition hits comic stores on March 27.