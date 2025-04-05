Next Resident Evil Remake Potentially Leaked

The next Resident Evil Remake has potentially leaked, and it is not the game fans are expecting. Based on the order so far, it’s reasonable to assume Resident Evil 5 will be the next Resident Evil Remake. Meanwhile, previously rumors have claimed it will not be Resident Evil 5, but Resident Evil Zero getting the next Capcom remake. A potential new leak suggests both of these possibilities are off the mark.

The source of the leak is a bit dubious though. It comes from the Resident Evil Reddit page where one user shared a picture of themselves with Nicole Tompkins, the voice actress behind Jill Valentine, one of the series’ prominent characters. According to this Reddit user, when they met Tompkins they asked her “Will you play Jill again for Resident Evil 1 Remake.” Tompkins reportedly winked at this question.

Assuming this happened, there is no guarantee that this confirms Resident Evil 1 is going to be the very next remake. However, Capcom is only working on these remakes one at a time. And in order for Tompkins to know she’s working on Resident Evil 1 Remake, she presumably has to be actively working on it, hence why many are taking this as confirmation that this is the next remake.

That said, and again assuming this interaction interaction happened, it’s possible to write this off as a nothing burger interaction between an actress and a fan. Because what else is Tompkins supposed to do or say in this situation?

For now, take this potential leak and the speculation it has created with a grain of salt. If any of the implicated parties — Tompkins or Capcom — provide any type of comment or statement in regards to this potential leak and its accompanying speculation, we will update the story accordingly.

While Capcom is no doubt cooking up the next Resident Evil remake in some capacity, it could be several different games. Meanwhile, the current expectation based on previous rumors is that Resident Evil 9 is going to come first. To this end, it could be a while before we see if there’s anything to any of this.

For more Resident Evil coverage — including all of the latest Resident Evil news, all of the latest Resident Evil rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Resident Evil deals — click here.