South Park to Bring Back Surprise Character From Its Banned Episodes

South Park is readying to return with a brand new season of episodes later this year, and the first look at Season 27 is teasing a character’s return from its previously banned episodes. South Park has been running for such a long time, and has taken on so many off the wall subjects, that it’s no surprise to see that some of these episodes have been taken off the board. Some of the animated series’ most memorable episodes are now basically impossible to watch unless you have a hard copy of them on home media, and that means some of these characters are harder to revisit as well.

South Park Season 27 will kick off a full season of the animated series (the first full season in a couple of years) later this July, and the first trailer for the new episodes teases some wild looks at what to expect. Not only do there appear to be new takes on common issues, but there also seems to be a return from Moses, who was last seen in action in the infamous two-parter “200” and “201,” which has seen been banned over its depiction of a religious figure.

Moses Returns in South Park Season 27

Moses might have been seen in some capacity in South Park’s official video game releases, South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured But Whole, but his last full appearance in the animated series is hard to watch now. Episodes “200” and “201” released during Season 14 of the show and had creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone celebrate the milestone with a major two-parter bringing back pretty much every character and celebrity that had been featured in the series up to that point. That also meant returns of rather controversial characters such as the deity Muhammad.

Already causing an issue with South Park in the past thanks to their depiction of Muhammad (in the also banned “Super Best Friends”), this special brought the deity back and has subsequently been wiped from streaming services and regular broadcast rotation. The only way to revisit it now is if you happen to own the episode on DVD or other home media, so this is definitely going to be a welcome return from Moses as fans really haven’t seen him in quite some time. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what he’ll be up to.

When Does South Park Season 27 Come Out?

South Park Season 27 will be debuting with Comedy Central on Wednesday, July 9th. This trailer is a rather full one for the show considering it’s so far away (and the animated series usually produces its episodes much closer to release date), so there’s an exciting prospect to see how all of this might be tying together. Because along with Moses, characters such as Starvin’ Marvin are making their long awaited to return to the series after all these years as well. It’s likely going to be a big event kind of story.

These types of event stories had been limited to the exclusive South Park streaming specials with Paramount+ in the past, so it seems like something has happened behind the scenes that could lead to a much fuller season of South Park than fans of the animated series have gotten since the pandemic shifted the production in significant ways. But with the new episodes hitting in July, it won’t be too much longer of a wait before we see what’s next.