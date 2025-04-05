New Xbox Game Pass Day One Game Is Its #1 Most Popular Title Right Now

The latest major Xbox Game Pass day one game is perhaps unsurprisingly proving to be a hit on the subscription service. To this end, it is currently the most played game on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Console. It is not the most played on Xbox Game Pass Standard or Xbox Game Pass Core because it is not available on these versions. Where it is available though, subscribers are showing up and playing it.

For those that have not booted up Xbox Game Pass recently, Atomfall was recently added. This happened on March 27, when the game released on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and other platforms. Since then, it has been at the very top of the Xbox Game Pass charts. While it wasn’t the biggest release in March, it was the biggest Xbox Game Pass release for the month because every other game bigger than it released last month was not available on day one of its release.

Developed and published by Rebellion Developments — the studio best known for the Sniper Elite series — Atomfall is an action-survival game played out from the first-person perspective. Upon release, it garnered a 75 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on the Microsoft Store it has a 2.6 out of 5, which is a bit lower than its 75 on Metacritic.

“A survival action game inspired by real-life events, Atomfall is set five years after the Windscale nuclear disaster in Northern England,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Explore the fictional quarantine zone, scavenge, craft, barter, fight and talk your way through a British countryside setting filled with bizarre characters, mysticism, cults, and rogue government agencies. From Rebellion, the studio behind Sniper Elite and Zombie Army, Atomfall will challenge you to solve the dark mystery of what really happened.”

Those on Xbox Game Pass that decide to get on the bandwagon and check out Atomfall should expect a game that is about 9 to 13 hours long based on how much side content is checked out. Meanwhile, completionists will need about 25 hours with the game.

