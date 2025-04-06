Stan Lee Had a Very Different Method of Writing Comics (But Does it Still Hold Up?)

In the hallowed halls of comic book history, few figures loom larger than Stan Lee, the charismatic mastermind behind Marvel’s rise to prominence in the 1960s. While Lee’s bombastic personality and creative vision helped shape the superhero genre as we know it today, his most influential contribution was a revolutionary production method that fundamentally changed how comics were created. The “Marvel Method,” as it came to be known, flipped the traditional comic creation process on its head, prioritizing visual storytelling and artistic collaboration in ways previously unseen in the industry. Instead of providing artists with detailed scripts specifying every panel, Lee developed a more fluid approach that gave artists unprecedented creative control over the storytelling process. This unconventional technique not only helped Marvel distinguish itself from competitors but also enabled the prolific output that defined the publisher’s golden age.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Marvel Method emerged largely out of necessity during the early 1960s when Stan Lee found himself overwhelmed with the responsibility of writing numerous titles simultaneously. Unlike the traditional “full script” method employed at DC Comics, where writers would produce detailed scripts specifying every panel, dialogue, and action before a pencil ever touched paper, Lee’s approach was dramatically streamlined. He would provide artists with brief plot synopses — sometimes just a paragraph or verbal discussion — outlining the basic story beats and major plot points. Artists would then take these skeletal outlines and flesh them out into full visual narratives, making crucial storytelling decisions about pacing, action sequences, and character moments on their own. Only after the artwork was completed would Lee return to add dialogue, captions, and sound effects based on what the artist had drawn. This approach allowed Marvel to produce comics at a remarkable rate while also playing to the strengths of visually-oriented storytellers like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.

The results were undeniably impressive. Iconic stories like the Galactus Trilogy in Fantastic Four, the introduction of Black Panther, and the death of Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man all emerged from this collaborative method. The Marvel Method fostered a unique visual dynamism that distinguished Marvel comics from their competitors. Artists had the freedom to choreograph fight scenes, design new characters, and even introduce subplots without being constrained by rigid panel descriptions. This visual-first approach helped establish Marvel’s reputation for kinetic action and dramatic storytelling. Moreover, the system helped maximize efficiency at a time when Marvel was rapidly expanding its line of superhero titles, allowing Lee to oversee numerous books simultaneously in a way that would have been impossible under the traditional scripting method.

The Attribution Controversies: The Dark Side of the Marvel Method

Image courtesy of MArvel Comics

Despite its creative advantages, the Marvel Method created significant problems regarding proper credit and compensation. The most notorious disputes involved Lee’s collaborations with Jack Kirby, co-creator of the Fantastic Four, Avengers, X-Men, and countless other Marvel properties. Because Kirby was responsible for visualizing stories, designing characters, and making numerous narrative decisions that would typically fall to a writer in the traditional method, many argue he should have received co-writing credit and compensation beyond his role as an artist. Kirby himself maintained that he was responsible for generating most of the plot elements in their collaborations, with Lee primarily contributing dialogue after the fact. The situation was further complicated by Marvel’s work-for-hire contracts, which meant that artists received no royalties or ownership stakes in characters they helped create.

Similar tensions emerged between Lee and Steve Ditko during their groundbreaking Amazing Spider-Man run. By issue #25, Ditko was plotting the stories entirely on his own, with Lee merely adding dialogue to completed pages. Yet Lee continued to receive sole writing credit, a fact that reportedly contributed to Ditko’s departure from Marvel in 1966. These controversies reached their peak in 1978 when Marvel implemented a work-made-for-hire release form that Kirby refused to sign, resulting in the company holding his original artwork hostage — artwork that by modern standards would be worth millions.

The legacy of these attribution battles continues to cast a shadow over Lee’s reputation and has led to decades of legal disputes involving the estates of Marvel artists. In 2009, the heirs of Jack Kirby filed legal notices to terminate copyright transfers, seeking to reclaim rights to characters Kirby had co-created. Although the case was eventually settled out of court in 2014, it highlighted the ongoing repercussions of Marvel’s historical approach to creator credits. Similar issues arose with the estate of Steve Ditko following his death in 2018. These disputes have fundamentally changed how the comics industry approaches creator rights, with modern publishers typically offering more comprehensive credit and compensation systems that account for the collaborative nature of comics creation.

Is It Still Possible to Use Stan Lee’s Writing Method to Create Comic Books?

Image courtesy of Disney+

The contemporary comics landscape presents significant challenges to implementing the Marvel Method as it existed in the 1960s. Since the early 2000s, beginning with events like “Avengers Disassembled,” Marvel Comics has increasingly structured its storytelling around massive crossover events rather than self-contained adventures. These events — from “Civil War” to “King in Black” — require meticulous planning across dozens of titles, with plot points carefully coordinated to maintain narrative coherence. When a storyline must culminate in a predetermined event scheduled eighteen months in advance, with merchandise, marketing, and multimedia tie-ins already in development, editors cannot afford to let artists improvise significant plot developments or character arcs that might contradict the established roadmap.

The increasing complexity of shared universe storytelling further complicates matters. Modern comic book continuity involves hundreds of interconnected characters whose actions must remain consistent across multiple titles. A writing approach that leaves significant narrative decisions to individual artists risks creating continuity errors or contradicting developments in other books. Additionally, the economics of modern comic publishing has shifted dramatically. While the Marvel Method emerged partly as a time-saving technique in an era when comics sold hundreds of thousands of copies, today’s lower sales figures mean publishers have less margin for error and typically invest more time in planning each issue. The prevalence of digital tools has also changed the process; writers can now quickly revise scripts and communicate with artists throughout development, reducing the practical advantages that once made the Marvel Method necessary.

Despite these challenges, elements of the Marvel Method still have valuable applications in contemporary comic creation. For independent publishers and creator-owned titles without shared universe constraints, the collaborative approach can foster innovative storytelling that benefits from the combined strengths of writers and artists. The method works particularly well for self-contained stories or limited series where long-term continuity is less of a concern. Companies like Image Comics, which emphasize creator control, provide an environment where this collaborative approach can thrive without the attribution problems that plagued Marvel. The key difference is that modern implementations typically involve transparent conversations about credit and compensation before work begins, ensuring that all contributors receive appropriate recognition for their creative input.

For the Marvel Method to work effectively in today’s industry, it requires a foundation of trust and clear communication that was often lacking in its original implementation. Teams must establish upfront agreements about who will receive writing credit, how story contributions will be acknowledged, and how any resulting intellectual property rights will be shared. With these safeguards in place, the approach still offers advantages in terms of visual storytelling and creative synergy between writers and artists. While it may never again dominate mainstream superhero comics as it did in the 1960s, Stan Lee’s revolutionary method remains an important tool in the comic creator’s arsenal.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments!