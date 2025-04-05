PlayStation Store Deal Gives You One of the Best Video Game Trilogies for $6

One of the best deals on the PlayStation Store right now gives PS4 and PS5 users one of the best trilogies in video game history for just $6. This means PS4 and PS5 users are essentially paying $2 per game. That said, this PS Store deal is only available for a limited time. More specifically, this 90% discount of what is normally a collection that costs $60 is set to expire on April 10. And considering this is the cheapest this collection has ever been on the PlayStation Store, it is unlikely it will be cheaper anytime soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the video game trilogy in question, it is the Batman: Arkham trilogy, a must-play set of games for any that haven’t played them. The collection includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, which all released between 2009 and 2015. What it does not include is Batman: Arkham Origins, the fourth game in the series. And this is because this game was not made by series developer Rocksteady Studios, but by WB Games Montreal. It is also not at the same quality level. Combine these two things and the result is Rocksteady Studios typically shuns it, hence why it is not included in the collection. What is included in the collection is all the DLC released for all three of these games.

“Batman: Arkham Collection brings you the definitive versions of Rocksteady’s Arkham Trilogy games, including all post-launch content, in one complete collection,” reads the game’s official description on the PlayStation Store. “Experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation – Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals. Complete your experience with the explosive finale to the Arkham series in Batman: Arkham Knight. Become the Batman and utilize a wide range of gadgets and abilities to face off against Gotham’s most dangerous villains, finally facing the ultimate threat against the city that Batman is sworn to protect.”

Those that decide to take advantage of this PlayStation Store deal should know there is no native PS5 version. It is also playable on PS5 with the PS4 version though. Meanwhile, just to mainline the collection, PS4 and PS5 users will need to set aside at least 40 hours. Of course, this total playtime gets substantially higher once you start factoring in side content. More specifically, it climbs to roughly 70 hours of playtime.

For more PlayStation coverage — including all of the latest PlayStation new, all of the latest PlayStation rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PlayStation Store deals — click here.